Hundreds lose power in southeast Santa Rosa

Pacific Gas & Electric crews were working to restore power to 638 customers in southeast Santa Rosa who lost service early Monday morning.

Crews had not yet determined the cause of the 5:13 a.m. outage, said Deanna Contreras, spokeswoman for PG&E, but an uptick in wind speeds overnight Sunday is among the factors assumed to be at play.

Addresses in the area of Grange Road, Bennett Valley Road and Crane Creek Road are included in the outage area. The estimated time frame in which power is expected to be completely restored, initially set at 8:15 a.m., was updated to noon.

At its peak, the outage affected 845 customers. Combined with a couple of other small outages in Santa Rosa and Windsor, a total of 893 customers were affected by power outages Monday morning, Contreras said.

Residents can check for updates on the outage on the utility company’s interactive map. Sign up for alerts on power outages that affect your address here.

In light of the high winds Sunday night, Contreras reminded residents to never approach downed or low-hanging power lines. Assume they are energized, she said, and call 911 to report them.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.