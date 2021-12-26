Hundreds more flights canceled Sunday as Omicron scrambles air travel

Hundreds of flights in the United States, and thousanHundreds more flights canceled Sunday as Omicron scrambles air travelds globally, were canceled Sunday as the omicron variant of the coronavirus sickened crews during one of the year’s busiest weekends for travel.

As of midday Sunday, more than 750 flights with at least one stop in the United States, and roughly 10 times as many around the world, had been canceled, according to FlightAware, which provides aviation data.

Sunday’s bleak track record followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The cancellations threatened to disrupt travel plans at a time when many fly to spend the Christmas holiday with their families.

In the United States, the tradition appeared to rebound this year: Roughly 2 million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and the numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were nearly double the equivalent figures last year.

Ten percent of JetBlue flights, 5% of Delta Air Lines flights, 4% of United Airlines flights and 2% of American Airlines flights Sunday had been canceled by midday, according to FlightAware.

Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesperson, confirmed the approximately 110 cancellations reported by FlightAware. JetBlue, he said, entered the holiday season with its highest staffing levels since the onset of the pandemic, but, he added, the airline has “seen an increasing number of sick calls from omicron.”

A United spokesperson confirmed the roughly 100 canceled flights reported by FlightAware, citing “crew staffing concerns.”

A spokesperson said Sunday that Delta had canceled 161 flights and anticipated canceling another 40, along with another 40 on Monday. This past weekend, Delta attributed the spate of cancellations to “winter weather” and “the omicron variant.”

A spokesperson for American Airlines referred an inquiry to FlightAware, which reported 67 cancellations Sunday.

Southwest Airlines canceled just 56 flights, or 1%, but the cancellations were caused entirely by weather, said Dan Landson, a Southwest spokesperson.

As the omicron variant makes itself the dominant form of the virus, the United States is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID cases. Its daily average on Christmas of roughly 201,000 daily cases, according to The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, exceeds the average case load during this summer’s peak, which was attributed to the delta variant.