Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend

Bay Area beachgoers flocked en masse to the ever-popular Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend in spite of warnings from officials and the threat of getting ticketed.

"Please pay attention to posted signs, do not block driveways and be respectful to the homeowners in the area by not parking on their landscaping," the Marin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Twitter Saturday. That same day, the sheriff's office issued over 145 parking citations.

But despite the warnings — and the apparent enforcement of ticketing by the sheriff's office this weekend — it seems like few people listened.

By 11:45 a.m. Monday, Stinson Beach was already full-up — with every parking spot taken and extended delays in the area. "Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the parking lots and street side parking is all full," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

In total, an estimated 339 vehicles were ticketed this weekend for blocking driveways and other parking violations at Stinson Beach, a Marin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told SFGATE Tuesday afternoon. The spokesperson expected that number to rise.

After all, with temperatures in the Bay Area approaching — and, in some places, even surpassing — record highs, any solution to cool down is likely worth a parking ticket for some people.