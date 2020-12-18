Hundreds of laid-off workers receive holiday meals, toys for children

Hundreds of cars packed the Padres' tailgate parking lot in downtown San Diego Thursday — not to cook hotdogs or cheer on the team — but to receive holiday meals and toys for children.

Around 700 cars, many driven by unemployed workers, came to the distribution event on Thursday. Volunteers placed boxes of canned goods, sacks of potatoes, bags of apples and a large turkey in each trunk.

"It's so heartbreaking to see this many cars, this many people ... knowing how much people are really hurting," said Nancy Sasaki, president and CEO of United Way of San Diego County, before bagging a turkey and placing it in the trunk of a car.

The 33rd annual food and toy donation drive, hosted by United Way and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, always brings cheer to local families, organizers say, but this year the assistance was needed more than ever.

Labor leaders say hundreds of workers, especially in the hospitality and tourism industries, have lost jobs because of the pandemic. Many have relied on the generosity of friends, government assistance and food pantries to stay afloat.

Eric Conger, who worked as a stagehand for the La Jolla Playhouse and at the convention center, worked only one day this month, he said. He has turned to food pantries and distribution events like Thursday's to help keep his expenses down.

"I'm doing whatever I can, and if that means I go to the food bank, that helps my money go further," said Conger, who lives in Talmadge.

Families were selected in advance and given vouchers for the distribution, but community members in need who showed up also were not turned away.

There were tables filled with dolls, toy trucks, Play-Doh and card games. Volunteers handed out toys based on the age of each family's children.

Keith Maddox, executive secretary and treasurer of the labor council, said it also opened a food pantry for union members in City Heights last March. It has served 55,000 families, Maddox said.

The Labor Council and United Way plan to distribute more meals and toys to 250 families in Imperial County, he said.

The food and toy donations are from union dues. Most of the 100 volunteers were union workers from various industries.

Robert Figueroa, a steelworker with Ironworkers Local 229, said it's sad to see so many people out of work, but he tries to help as much as he can.

"It's nice that we're here to help, but it's sad to see all the fear in people's eyes," Figueroa said.