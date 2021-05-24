Hundreds of prehistoric fossils found in East Bay

Hundreds of prehistoric fossils were discovered in the Mokelumne River watershed in Calaveras County, the East Bay Municipal Utility District recently announced.

Dozens of ancient species’ bones dating back five to 10 million years have been recovered from the watershed. Among the fossils were a Mastodon, which resembles today’s elephant, and other historic counterparts to modern animals such as camels, rhinos and tortoises.

There have been few other fossil discoveries of this size in California, according to the East Bay MUD.

Greg Francek, a ranger naturalists with the East Bay MUD, first discovered the fossils while patrolling near the town of Valley Springs in July 2020. He initially noticed a petrified tree partially buried within the sediment.

“So I looked around the area further and I discovered a second tree, and then a third, and so on,” Francek said in an interview with the East Bay MUD. “After finding dozens of trees, I began to realize that what I was looking at was the petrified remains of a forest.”

Francek reached out to experts in the scientific community to explore the area and made another discovery on the third week of studying the site.

"I located the first vertebrate fossils," he said in the interview. "What I didn't comprehend at the time was the amazing fact that I was looking at the bones of great beasts that had roamed this landscape millions of years ago."

Mastodon fossils were last discovered by the East Bay MUD in 1947 during the construction of a pipeline in Contra Costa County.

The East Bay MUD has partnered with California State University, Chico to create several excavation sites throughout the watershed, and institutions from around the world have been invited to participate in the excavation.

The site will take years to study, but experts hope to find out more about the animals discovered and the history of the surrounding geography.