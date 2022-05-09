Sonoma State faculty weighs resolution of no confidence in President Sakaki; voting ends at 5 p.m.
More than 250 faculty members at Sonoma State University have cast their vote on a resolution of no confidence in the leadership of President Judy Sakaki, who faces criticism of her oversight of campus budget and enrollment woes, as well as her handling of sexual harassment allegations against her husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.
Voting on the resolution is being conducted by university’s Academic Senate, the faculty governance body. Laurel Holmstrom-Keyes, an analyst for the Academic Senate, said the voting, which began Friday, ends at 5 p.m.
The no-confidence vote against Sakaki, 69, comes amid a tumultuous three weeks after The Press Democrat first reported on April 13 that the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former SSU provost, Lisa Vollendorf, to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints against McCallum.
Sakaki, who denies any retaliation took place, has since announced her separation from McCallum and disavowed private and public statements he’s made defending himself and addressing media reports.
McCallum has apologized for behavior that may have made people feel uncomfortable, but he denied the behavior was sexual in nature.
The day voting began last week, Sakaki’s supporters, including some Asian American faculty and administrators, called on voting faculty members to acknowledge the possibility that some of criticism against president could be laced with race and gender bias. Sakaki, who has led SSU since 2016, is the nation’s first Japanese American female president of a four-year university.
But those who support the no-confidence vote say Sakaki’s missteps as an administrator amount to a failed record that speaks for itself. Critics point to a $15.5-to-$17 million deficit and a dramatic decline in fall enrollment of 25%, one of the highest in the 23-campus CSU system.
While they can make for a strong symbolic statement, no-confidence votes are not binding.
Sakaki’s predecessor, Ruben Armiñana — whose relations with faculty were notoriously combative — was the subject of a similar referendum in 2007. A full 73% of participating faculty members expressed no confidence in him, a result “he just ignored,” recalled Laura Watt, a former Sonoma State environmental history professor and faculty chair.
Holmstrom-Keyes said 621 faculty are eligible to vote on the no-confidence resolution, including 242 tenured or tenure-track faculty; 294 lecturers or adjunct faculty teaching 7.5 units or more; and 85 student services professionals who are considered faculty according to the Academic Senate.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.