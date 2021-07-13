Sonoma County volunteers join search for missing East Bay jogger

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was working with hundreds of other volunteers and officials on Tuesday in the search for a man who went for a run in the East Bay hills and didn’t return home.

Philip Kreycik, 37, left his Berkeley home Saturday morning and drove to the Pleasanton hills to go for a one-hour run. When he didn’t return home by the afternoon, his wife called the authorities.

Crews worked into the nighttime hours Monday evening using a heat-sensing drone, equipped with high-tech cameras to try and find the husband and father of two, KGO-TV reported.

“Dogs had a scent on the first day that only went a small distance,” said Lt. Erik Silacci of the Pleasanton Police Department.

That scent was lost down a trail off of Moller Ranch Drive near a water tower. Kreycik is an avid runner who is in great shape and has no known health conditions, friends told the television station.

As of Monday evening, there were 100 people from 13 agencies searching for Kreycik, an energy efficiency analyst. Officials with every Bay Area county were involved in the search, including the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office team, which is made up of volunteers, a supervising sergeant and a deputy. Another 200 people joined friends and family to scour the area, KGO-TV reported.

Many of the volunteers don’t know Kreycik, but wanted to help.

“From one father to another, we both have small kids, two kids ... if we were lost we would want a search party out here,” said Suraj Ephirajan who had been searching for four hours when he talked to the television station.

On Tuesday, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed in a statement that Kreycik works for the utility.

“We continue to be hopeful for his safe recovery and appreciate the efforts of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers to help find Philip,” the utility said.