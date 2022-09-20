Hundreds turn out for candlelight vigil honoring injured Santa Rosa motorcyclist

More than 200 people gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in Santa Rosa honoring a man who was hospitalized after police say he was knocked off his motorcycle by a suspected drunken driver in a pickup truck earlier this month.

The crowd assembled outside Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where 23-year-old Vince Stammer has been hospitalized since the hit-and-run crash Sept. 6.

Stammer’s family members said they planned to take him off life support Monday.

Police said Stammer, a Santa Rosa resident, was critically injured in the crash.

The man accused of hitting him, Charles Bernhardy, 37, was arrested at his home in Santa Rosa the day after the crash. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of drunken driving and hit-and-run, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Bernhardy remained in custody Tuesday, jail records show. His bail was set at $750,000.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Fountaingrove Parkway, according to police.

Bernhardy was heading west when he hit Stammer’s motorcycle from behind just east of Sedgemoore Drive, police said.

Stammer fell off the bike, which then got lodged under Bernhardy’s Chevrolet Silverado, police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Authorities believe Bernhardy continued driving and struck a Honda Accord as its driver turned right onto Sedgemoore. The Honda sustained minor damage, Mahurin said.

The TM Racing 450 FI motorcycle dislodged from beneath the pickup and came to rest in a center median near the entrance to Nagasawa Park, nearly two miles from the site where Stammer was hit, he added.

Authorities believe Bernhardy stopped at Mendocino Avenue and then ran from the scene.

