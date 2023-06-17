Roz Morris was the first audience member Friday evening in the Santa Rosa High School auditorium, where she would eventually be joined 800 or so others there to see, hear and applaud one of the school’s most famed alumni: the class of 1988’s Brett Crozier, who in 2020 was relieved of his command of a Navy aircraft carrier after raising the alarm about an onboard COVID-19 outbreak.

“Back when they did the story on him,” said Morris, who is at least a generation older than the Santa Rosa-raised Crozier, 53, “I was able to find the telephone number for his parents because I wanted to write to him.”

Crozier’s parents, Morris recalled, gave her his address and she wrote him a letter.

“I told him I read an article in The Press Democrat about what he had done to save his crewmen,” Morris said, who then put her hand on her chest and, while looking as if she might, added “I don’t want to cry.”

She continued: “The fact of the matter was that he had his crew at heart. And believe me, more people need to do that.”

Crozier appeared at his alma mater Friday to talk about his new book, “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty, and Leadership From a Maverick Navy Captain” — and the life that led up to it.

The audience — including many members, like Morris, older than Crozier — gave him a standing ovation when he took the stage to start the event, which was put on by Copperfield’s Books and the Santa Rosa High School Foundation.

There were family friends and extended family friends. A large contingent of his graduating class, many graybeard military veterans, some youngsters whose parents had brought them along.

They said they were drawn by the example of a man who, in a crucible moment, did what he thought was the right thing to do for those who worked for him, despite the potential personal cost that he ended up paying.

“I’m a Marine Corps infantry veteran,“ said Scott Berger of Santa Rosa. ”Your leaders, you look to them for support and guidance. And to have Captain Crozier really do what he knew he needed to do, even if it wasn't, you know, sanctioned, it spoke to me and I wanted to see the man.“

Crozier spoke for nearly an hour, in conversation with former Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith. The two were frequently interrupted by warm applause.

The conversation gravitated naturally to the events that led to his being stripped of his command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

In April 2020, just a month into the global coronavirus pandemic, an outbreak of COVID-19 forced Crozier to dock the ship in Guam, and with the virus spreading through the crew, eventually infecting a quarter of its 4,800 sailors.

He sent an email to his superiors pressing them for help.

“We are not at war,” he wrote. “Sailors do not need to die.”

The email was leaked to the media and became public; then-Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly stripped him of his command and he was not reinstated.

“I remember the moment I hit send on the email, and I remember going, ‘This is kind of a career versus conscience moment,’” Crozier said. “I knew in sending the email, I was going to probably get the help I needed and it was the right thing to do. And I also knew it would rock the boat, to use a Navy term.”

But in a display of the magnanimity that appeared to attract so many to Crozier’s story, he added: “I repeat, there is no bitterness.

“I think the people that were involved at all levels were trying to do the best they could. They, too, wanted to take care of the sailors on my ship. They just didn't want to take care of them as much as I knew I did. And I knew that no one was going to want to take care of them as much as I did.”

Of the nine chapters in Crozier’s book, only the last, Chapter 9, “Take a Stand,” is devoted to the events involving the Theodore Roosevelt that led to his dismissal as its commander and later, his 2022 retirement from the Navy.

Crozier, whose actions drew worldwide attention, made sure of that.

“When I wrote the book and I talked to the publishers, I said, ‘I'm only going to give you one chapter. I'm not going to write a book that is about burning down the house of an organization that I love,’” he said.

Check back later for more coverage on Friday’s event.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay