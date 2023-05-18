Hundreds turn out to help feral cats at Forgotten Felines fundraiser in Santa Rosa

Cat lovers gathered in Santa Rosa May 13 for an afternoon of food, wine and fun benefiting Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.

Nearly 400 people attended the afternoon For the Love of Cats fundraiser at the Friedman Event Center, which included live and silent auctions, caricatures and an animal communicator.

Tickets cost $50 in advance, $60 at the door.

The event raised $100,000 for the Santa Rosa-based organization. The money will go toward the group’s work to spay and neuter, vaccinate and foster unowned cats in the county.

Back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit opened with silent auctions featuring art, crafts and cat accessories donated by local artists and businesses.

Attendees sampled wine and cider from Healdsburg’s Cartograph Wines, Selby Winery and Moshin Vineyards, Fulton’s Fogline Vineyards, Geyserville’s Pedroncelli Winery and Windsor’s Tilted Shed Ciderworks. Vegetarian appetizers by Preferred Sonoma Caterers and local cheeses donated by Bellwether Farms, both of Petaluma, were also available.

Guests could get their caricature drawn by Sonoma County artist Suzanne Carson, and get five-minute sessions with Bay Area animal communicator Barbara Reed.

“People really love her,” Marquez de la Plata said about Reed. “You tell a little bit about your animal, if it has an issue or if you want to know what it’s thinking, and she reads you and the animal.”

The live auction included a paella dinner prepared by chef and Ramekins Culinary School kitchen manager Susan Pruett and a weeklong trip to New Orleans.

A Fund-a-Need, followed in which attendees raised paddles to donate $10-$5,000 to fund a variety of specific needs including sponsoring twice-weekly cat clinics and paying for microchips.

“Everyone had a great time, they learned a lot about the organization and appreciated the amount that we’ve stepped up to do more,” said Pip Marquez de la Plata, the Santa Rosa organization’s executive director.

For more information, go to forgottenfelines.com.

.