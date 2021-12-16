Hundreds without power as soggy Sonoma County gets break from rain

Hundreds of Sonoma County residents had no power Thursday morning after a storm brought steady rain and gusty winds to the North Bay overnight.

The storm, which arrived Wednesday afternoon, had subsided by daybreak Thursday. It came after an atmospheric river hit the region over the weekend and lasted through Tuesday, bringing more than 7 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the county is expected to stay dry over the next several days, but there is potential for another atmospheric river Monday.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported power outages affecting thousands of its Sonoma County customers on Wednesday night. That included a blackout for more than 4,000 homes and businesses in the areas around Occidental and Graton.

By 8 a.m. Thursday, power had been restored to all but 1,148 PG&E customers in Sonoma County, according to the company’s website. Most customers still without power were on the western side of the county.

That included 612 customers in and around Sebastopol, 305 in the Cazadero area and 160 in Sea Ranch. Outages affecting fewer than 50 homes and businesses were also reported in Forestville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sonoma.

Montgomery Elementary School in Cazadero was closed Thursday due to an outage, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The outages were reported after strong overnight winds, with gusts up to 55 mph on Oak Ridge east of Sea Ranch and up to 34 mph at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The fastest gusts came in the evening Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The Santa Rosa Police Department warned drivers to avoid Montgomery Drive on Thursday night after a tree fell into the road between Mission Boulevard and Melita Road and caused multiple collisions. The warning, sent in a Nixle alert around 7 p.m., was canceled after about two hours, when the department reported that the road had been cleared.

While the Wednesday storm didn’t bring as much rain to Sonoma County as the atmospheric river that preceded it, several locations logged more than 2 inches of precipitation.

A rain gauge in Vendao, in the hills north of Guerneville, recorded 2.87 inches over the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning. That was Sonoma County’s highest measurement from the storm, according to data collected by the weather service.

Occidental got 2.33 inches, Healdsburg got 2 inches, Calistoga got 1.9 inches, Kenwood got 1.6 inches, Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park got an inch and Petaluma got about a half inch.

By comparison, the atmospheric river that arrived over the weekend had dumped 7.65 inches of rain on Cazadero by Tuesday afternoon — the county’s highest reading. Santa Rosa got 3.8 inches from that storm, Rohnert Park got 3 inches and Petaluma got 2.5 inches.

The two storms caused the Russian River to rise more than 9 feet by Thursday morning, according to the weather service. The river rose from about 5 feet at the Guerneville gauge on Sunday afternoon to 14.2 feet on Thursday. It was expected to peak at 15.3 feet Thursday afternoon — less than half of its flood level of 32 feet — and recede to about 8 feet over the weekend.

The storm expected to arrive Monday is likely to be “a lower-end atmospheric river,” said weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

It’s set to last until Tuesday, when the North Bay is expected to get another break from the rain. Another storm is forecast later in the week, potentially soaking Sonoma County on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Walbrun.

“The pattern looks like it’s beneficial rains,” Walbrun said. “I don’t see any really strong signals for excessively heavy rain next week.”

The wet weather represents “good news, not only locally but across the state,” Walbrun said. “There’s going to be snow in the Sierra and it’ll start to make a dent in the drought and put some water in the reservoirs.”

