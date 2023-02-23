Weather played a role in an electricity outage late Wednesday afternoon that affected hundreds of residents in west Sonoma County, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported.

About 478 homes and businesses were in the dark at about 5:45 p.m., near Camp Meeker and Occidental, according to the utility’s outage map.

Another 167 customers had lost power south of Guerneville and 221 customers near Fort Ross.

Scattered outages, with clusters as small as five customers, are being reported across the region.

According to the outage map, the service interruptions started at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Restoration estimates were not immediately available.

