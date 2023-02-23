Hundreds without power in west Sonoma County, weather a factor

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reports that weather may be a factor in the outages.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 22, 2023, 6:03PM
Updated 29 minutes ago

Weather played a role in an electricity outage late Wednesday afternoon that affected hundreds of residents in west Sonoma County, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported.

About 478 homes and businesses were in the dark at about 5:45 p.m., near Camp Meeker and Occidental, according to the utility’s outage map.

Another 167 customers had lost power south of Guerneville and 221 customers near Fort Ross.

Scattered outages, with clusters as small as five customers, are being reported across the region.

According to the outage map, the service interruptions started at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Restoration estimates were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor