Hunger strikes like Navalny’s are a Russian tradition dating to the czar’s prisons

Hunger strikes take a tremendous toll. In just a few days, physical and mental effects begin to set in. Ultimately, they can lead to death.

For prisoners who undertake them - such as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is more than three weeks into a hunger strike, and now under treatment at a high security prison east of Moscow - the painful toll is part of the point: The weakening and wasting of the body shows strength of determination.

Hunger strikes have a long history in Russia. Some of the first modern hunger strikers were 19th century Russian prisoners who refused food to protest the conditions of their confinement in the czar's lockups. Word of their deeds spread across the world, influencing many prisoners and dissidents.

"The prison hunger strike developed as an international form of protest from a few different sources, of which Russian revolutionaries were the most influential," said Kevin Grant, a historian at Hamilton College who has tracked the evolution of the practice.

In the 20th century, imprisoned Soviet dissidents drew global attention to their plights with high-profile voluntary deprivation of food. In the 1980s, the death of prisoner Anatoly Marchenko, two weeks after he ended a hunger strike, may have prompted Mikhail Gorbachev to release other political prisoners.

Navalny, Russia's best known opposition leader at 44 and the survivor of a nerve agent last year that almost killed, has said he is on hunger strike since March 31 because prison officials will not let his doctors visit him. He is in prison for a parole violations, but supporters and experts say the charges are political.

While his strike is focused on a narrow demand, international observers see it more broadly, as an act of resistance against the government of President Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia for more than two decades.

Putin allies were widely suspected of poisoning Navalny.

For Navalny's hunger strike, the stakes are high. His personal physician, Yaroslav Ashikhmin, has said blood tests show the activist could die "at any moment." Foreign officials from the United States and Europe have warned there would be consequences if Navalny is allowed to die during the hunger strike.

"Aleksei Navalny is being murdered in front of the world by Vladimir Putin for the crime of exposing Putin's vast corruption," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wrote on Twitter.

The act of refusing food for political reasons has a long history. But prison hunger strikes became an established practice in the 19th century, before spreading widely in the 20th.

The tactic was used by suffragists in Britain, independence movements in Ireland and India, anti-apartheid leaders in South Africa and Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Guantánamo Bay has seen hunger strikes, prompting controversy about force feeding by U.S. authorities.

One of the most influential early hunger strikes began in 1878, in the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, where a group of imprisoned revolutionaries refused food in a bid to improve their status.

Their captor, Russian Nikolay Mezentsov, was unmoved, reportedly saying: "Let them die; I have already ordered coffins for them all." But the strike found support outside prison walls and a sympathizer stabbed Mezentsev to death before escaping to London.

Suffragists in the British capital soon began referring to hunger strikes as the "Russian method," according to Grant's research, and adopted it themselves. The tactic spread to Irish republicans and Indian nationalists.

Another Russian hunger strike drew international attention in 1889, when a group of women serving at a notorious prison labor camp in Transbaikal, Siberia, refused food to protest their brutal treatment. Some of the women, as well as male supporters, later killed themselves with poison.

That incident, known as the "Kara tragedy" in the international press, prompted significant reforms, including the closure of the labor camp and the prohibition of corporal punishment for imprisoned women.

George Kennen, an American writer and relative of the well-known U.S. diplomat with the same name, also recounted the details for an American audience - translating the Russian word used, golodovka, as "hunger strike," a novel concept at the time.

The practice continued after the end of Tsarist Russia and into the Soviet Union, where dissidents used hunger strikes to draw attention to their plights in the Gulag system of forced labor camps.

Jacques Rossi, a Polish-French writer who later drew attention to the Gulags through firsthand accounts, recounted hunger strikes in the late 1940s and 50s. Other well known activists like Andrei Sakharov conducted their own hunger strikes in the 1970s and 80s.