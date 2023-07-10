Hunter Biden’s daughter and a tale of 2 families

BATESVILLE, Ark. — There is a 4-year-old girl in rural Arkansas who is learning to ride a camouflage-patterned four-wheeler alongside her cousins. Some days, she wears a bow in her hair, and on other days, she threads her long blond ponytail through the back of a baseball cap. When she is old enough, she will learn to hunt, just like her mother did when she was young.

The girl is aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is the president of the United States. She speaks about both of them often, but she has not met them. Her maternal grandfather, Rob Roberts, described her as whip-smart and funny.

“I may not be the POTUS,” Roberts said in a text message, using an acronym for the president, but he said he would do anything for his granddaughter. He said she “needs for nothing and never will.”

The story surrounding the president’s grandchild in Arkansas, who is not named in court papers, is a tale of two families — one of them powerful, one of them not. But at its core, the story is about money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright.

Her parents ended a yearslong court battle over child support Thursday, agreeing that Hunter Biden, who has embarked on a second career as a painter whose pieces have been offered for as much as $500,000 each, would turn over a number of his paintings to his daughter in addition to providing a monthly support payment. The little girl will select the paintings from Biden, according to court documents.

“We worked it out amongst ourselves,” Lunden Roberts, the girl’s mother, said in an interview with The New York Times. “It was settled” in a discussion with Biden, she said.

Hunter Biden did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Roberts said she dropped a request to have the girl’s last name changed from Roberts to Biden. (Biden had fought against giving their daughter the Biden surname.) Roberts would only say that the decision to drop the request was mutual. “We both want what is best for our daughter, and that is our only focus,” she said.

Although a trial planned for mid-July has been averted, people on both sides fear that the political toxicity surrounding the case will remain. Already, it has been extensively covered in conservative media, from Breitbart to Fox News, and conservative commentators assailed the Biden family after news of the settlement.

Both Hunter Biden, the privileged and troubled son of a president, and Roberts, the daughter of a rural gunmaker, have allies whose actions have made the situation more politicized. There is no evidence the White House is involved in those actions.

Clint Lancaster, Roberts’ attorney, has represented Donald Trump’s campaign. He also called Garrett Ziegler, an activist and former Trump White House aide who has cataloged and published messages from a cache of Hunter Biden’s files that appear to have come from a laptop he left at a repair shop, to serve as an expert witness in the child support case. In the other corner, allies of Democratic groups dedicated to helping the Biden family have disseminated information about Ziegler and the Roberts family, seeking to highlight their Trump ties.

And then there is the president.

His public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter Biden, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The White House did not respond to questions about the case, in keeping with how officials have answered questions about the Biden family before.

Several of the president’s allies fear that the case could damage his reelection prospects by bringing more attention to a son whom some Democrats see as a liability. Others say the far-right has focused on Hunter Biden, a private citizen, but ignored any moral and ethical failings of the former president, Trump.

“He’s under more indictments than two Super Bowl teams’ worth of players,” author and political strategist Stuart Stevens, who left the Republican Party in 2016, said of Trump. “But that doesn’t matter: You have Hunter Biden. It’s just anger in search of an argument.”

‘People have an image of me’

Roberts, 32, comes from a clan as tight-knit as the Bidens. Her father is a red-state gun manufacturer whose hunting buddies have included Donald Trump Jr., and who taught her at a young age how to hunt turkeys and alligators. She works for the family business, which sits on a winding country road dotted with pastures on the outskirts of Batesville, Arkansas.