Highway 12 closed at Pythian Road in Santa Rosa near Kenwood after 3-car collision

One lane of Highway 12 at Pythian Road has been closed to traffic on Santa Rosa’s east side as a result of a multi-vehicle collision Saturday evening.

The closure will cause “significant delays” for both east and westbound traffic, according to Santa Rosa police, and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

There were multiple moderate injuries as a result of the crash, which occurred at about 8 p.m. at the Pythian Road intersection between Oakmont and Kenwood, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt North.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision, and few details are yet known.

“The injuries were not life threatening,” North said.

Tow trucks were on the way to the scene and the road should be cleared up within an hour or so, he said.

The California Highway Patrol was also on the scene.

This story will be updated.

