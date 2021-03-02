'Hypocrisy': Berkeley teachers union head takes daughter to in-person preschool in viral clip

Mar. 1—The president of Berkeley's teachers' union is being condemned by parents' groups and reopening advocates after a "guerrilla" video showed him taking his two-year-old daughter to in-person preschool.

Matt Meyer, the Berkeley Federation of Teachers' president, was recorded in the video, recorded sometime last week, holding his daughter's hand as he walked her to an unidentified preschool in the Bay Area.

The video, published by a group of school reopening advocates known as the Guerrilla Momz, is ominously edited, with dirge-like piano scoring the brief clip. Meyer's daughter is blurred out of the video.

Meyer "takes his child to private school every weekday while blocking Berkeley from opening schools because 'it is not safe,'" the clip reads.

The video also overlays the recording to prior footage of Meyer saying that young kids have a difficult time keeping their masks on. It has amassed more than 130,000 views since publishing Saturday.

He previously said in a January school meeting in defense of keeping schools closed: "Headlines and ongoing restrictions on daily life have a huge influence on how our members think about working in close quarters with many students."

In a response to SFGATE, he said that his daughter attends private preschool due to the lack of "public options for kids her age" and noted "major differences" between a small preschool and a major school district "in terms of size, facilities, public health guidance and services that legally have to be provided."

"We all want a safe return to school," he said. "The Berkeley Federation of Teachers is excited that Berkeley Unified will be reopening soon with a plan, supported by our members and the district, to get our students back in classrooms. We already have our most vulnerable students being served in-person and elementary will be back later this month."

The organization also alleged that he has taken his daughter to preschool since last year.

As a result of the clip, the organization said on Twitter, a protest is underway at the Berkeley school district headquarters.

Meyer expressed concerns to KQED, which first reported on the clip, over intimidating his young child in the video — a claim that the "Momz" denied.

"We need to point out abuses of power when they occur, especially when our children's rights are violated repeatedly," the organization said to SFGATE in a statement. "Meyer has repeatedly told the community it is unsafe to open schools while safely taking his own child to school."

Ty Alper, a Berkeley Law professor and the director of Berkeley school board, said the video exacerbates concerns "about the fraying of our shared values of respect and decency."

"I am shocked that a parent in our community would follow one of our teachers in his personal life, film his 2-year-old daughter at her preschool, and post it on the internet," he said in a statement to SFGATE. "Publicly targeting the child of someone you disagree with is frightening and dangerous, and counter-productive to the collaboration that needs to happen to reopen our schools and to repair the harm our students have endured."

This video is the latest flashpoint in the war between teachers' unions and parent advocacy groups over the re-opening of schools, one that major political figures, such as San Francisco Mayor London Breed, have chimed in on.

Parents' groups have repeatedly held protests in the past few months, with the latest action being sit-ins outside of schools. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also just announced a funding plan that may help the push for re-opening.

This video, however, is an unprecedented strategy in the battle — digital, undercover videos recorded Paparazzi-style and posted anonymously, one met with mixed responses even by reopening advocates.

"The film makes many of us uncomfortable," Lei Levi, the Berkeley PTA president and spokeswoman for Berkeley Unified School District Parents, told SFGATE. "We do not agree with that strategy."

___

(c)2021 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.