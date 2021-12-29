I-80, Hwy. 50 reopen after multi-day closures in snowy Sierra Nevada

Two major California routes through the Sierra Nevada reopened Wednesday after an onslaught of snow triggered multi-day closures.

Caltrans announced Wednesday morning that drivers could resume using Interstate 80, but chains were required.

⚠️I-80 & US-50 OPEN in CA. Chains⛓️ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except 4-wheel-drive vehicles w/ snow tires). Only essential traveling is permitted at this time.🚔⚠️US-50 CLOSED 🚧 @ the Nevada State-line. Only residents permitted into the State of Nevada. ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY! pic.twitter.com/k9u8TsKNrA — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

A 75-mile stretch of the interstate between Colfax and the Nevada state line had been closed since Sunday.

Highway 50 has also reopened in California with chain requirements, Caltrans said. The highway remained closed at the Nevada state line.

A closure on the highway had started Sunday between Placerville and Myers. Caltrans reopened the stretch on Tuesday, but it became blocked from Kyburz to Myers because of a jacknifed big rig, the agency said.

Caltrans urged drivers on Wednesday to use I-80 and Highway 50 only for essential travel, noting that more snow was expected.

Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid traveling TODAY. Don't crowd the plow.👷 pic.twitter.com/3XdZlbWnWs — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.