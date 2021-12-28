I-80 still closed, Hwy. 50 reopens in snowy Sierra Nevada

A 75-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remained closed Tuesday morning for a third day due to record-setting snow in the central Sierra Nevada.

The interstate has been closed since Sunday from Colfax to the Nevada state line. Caltrans did not provide an estimated reopening time.

Highway 50 between Placerville and Myers, which had been closed since Sunday because of the weather conditions, reopened Monday evening with chain controls in place. But traffic was being held Tuesday morning from Kyburz to Meyers due to a jacknifed big rig, Caltrans said.

Currently HOLDING WB Highway 50 traffic between Sand Flat and Meyers due to a jackknifed big rig. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/7L3EvH1k0C — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

At Donner Pass, a University of California, Berkeley weather laboratory on Monday tallied almost 194 inches of snowfall for December, with more expected. That broke a monthly record of 179 inches set in 1970.

Officials in California and Nevada extended avalanche warnings Tuesday for areas north and west of Lake Tahoe.

For current highway conditions in California, check here.