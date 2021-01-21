‘I can breathe’: Sonoma County immigrants, advocates express cautious hope after Biden inauguration

The first day of Joe Biden’s presidency was too early, Zeke Guzman said, to know whether his planned overhaul of US immigration policy would bring significant change for Sonoma County’s Latino immigrants.

“What it feels like is that I can breathe,” said the president of the nonprofit Latinos Unidos del Condado Sonoma, which promotes education and empowerment of Sonoma County’s Latinos. “I think we got a little bit more hope, a little more trust in government that they’re going to try to do something right. It’s not a guarantee, but at least we’re going in that direction.”

Guzman’s cautious optimism about the Biden administration’s plans was echoed by other Sonoma County immigrants, advocates and attorneys Wednesday. They expressed a common thread of hope emerging at the sunset of Donald Trump’s presidency, but also lingering uncertainty about both the new administration’s commitment and its ability to bring a divided Congress on board with an ambitious immigration agenda that Biden set into motion Wednesday.

“What makes me feel most confident is the courage and strength of the immigrant community itself to continue to make demands around basic human rights,” said Renee Saucedo, program director for the Graton Day Labor Center/Women's Labor and Solidarity Alliance. “That is what will create the changes that we need.”

Saucedo said that what Biden has revealed so far of his immigration plans, including a proposed multiyear pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, still leaves large swaths of immigrant families without meaningful help.

“The Biden proposal so far doesn’t say anything about halting deportations,” Saucedo said. “It does not address the exploitative guest worker programs that are currently in place, and even though there have been rumors flying around, I have not seen anything concrete about the demilitarization of the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Legislation that Biden sent to Congress on Wednesday includes a road for most undocumented immigrants who were in the country before Jan. 1, 2021, to apply for a green card after five years, with the ability to apply for citizenship three years later.

“I am hopeful,” said Richard Coshnear, an attorney with a local immigration advocacy group called VIDAS. “But I’m also cognizant of what happened in 2011, when Democrats had the majority and Obama was president. And they failed to pass the DREAM Act, which I think is much less ambitious than what Biden is putting forward now.”

The administration would have to retain all Democratic votes as well as bring at least 10 Republican senators on board in order for the legislation to overcome any filibuster. Some Republicans, such as Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, already have lined up in opposition.

“Joe Biden is wasting no time trying to enact his radical immigration agenda,” Cotton tweeted two days before inauguration. “It’s what you’d expect from the party of open borders: Total amnesty, no regard for the health or security of Americans and zero enforcement.”

A few select groups of other immigrants would face a shorter timeline to apply for citizenship under Biden’s proposed legislation. The requirement would be three years for people living in the U.S. under temporary protected status, farmworkers and recipients of work visas through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA allows law-abiding U.S. residents who were brought into the country as children, often referred to as “Dreamers,” to stay in the country legally, though without many benefits of citizenship, such as the right to vote.

Petaluma resident Gricelda Correa said Biden’s victory in the presidential election and news about his plans for sweeping immigration policy reform have calmed her nerves after a turbulent four years with Donald Trump in office.

The outgoing president was elected after a campaign in which he vowed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and disparaged immigrants at his political rallies. As president, he vowed to punish so-called “sanctuary cities” that did not cooperate with federal immigration officers and pursued a policy of separating children from their parents to deter immigration from Mexico and Central America. He also sought in 2017 to end DACA, which would have forced the deportation of hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, some of them to countries they may not remember.

Correa, 30, has relied on DACA to stay in the United States, where she has lived since she was 3, since the program was created by then-President Barack Obama in 2012. Sonoma County had about 2,400 DACA recipients as of last March, according to data provided by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.