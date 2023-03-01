A search was expected to continue Wednesday for a Santa Rosa man with dementia who was last seen Monday afternoon as stormy conditions lingered in Sonoma County.

Lawrence Atchison, 64, disappeared around 4 p.m. Monday after leaving his home on Leafwood Circle in Bennett Valley, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Atchison, a retired truck driver, was diagnosed with dementia three years ago and stays close to his wife, Cecilia Atchison, 70.

He disappeared while she was in a bathroom for about 15 minutes, Cecilia Atchison told The Press Democrat on Tuesday. She called police after searching her neighborhood Monday afternoon.

“I drove for an hour and I couldn’t find him,” she said.

Stormy conditions spurred authorities to launch an extensive search that has been ongoing since Monday when Cecilia Atchison reported her husband missing.

Surveillance footage from that afternoon showed Lawrence Atchison in the area of Summerfield Road and Carissa Avenue, which is less than half a mile from his home.

Authorities established a command post a mile to the south at Bennett Valley Center Shopping Plaza and searched the surrounding area, including Trione-Annadel State Park and Bennett Valley Golf Course.

The search continues for a Santa Rosa man who disappeared Monday. Search crews are based outside a Bennett Valley Safeway as rain pours. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/LwBUAi6xwn — Colin Atagi (@colin_atagi) February 28, 2023

Rescue crews and vehicles were visible on area residential streets all day Tuesday.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said Tuesday that about 22 people joined the search, including members of the Sonoma County Search and Rescue Team.

Drones and K-9 units also were used and the search lasted all day and night in “life-threatening weather,” he said.

Around 3/5 of an inch of rain fell on Santa Rosa during the first 24 hours of Lawrence Atchison’s disappearance. Temperatures dipped to 37 degrees early Tuesday.

Rain was expected to ease up but temperatures were expected to fall to 30 degrees early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Cecilia Atchison said her husband can walk long distances and would seek shelter in rainy conditions. He’s social and would ask for help, but she worried he could approach the wrong people.

Police asked that residents check their properties, including outhouses, and surveillance equipment for any sign of Lawrence Atchison.

He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Cecilia Atchison praised law enforcement for their response and said they’ve been contacting her on an hourly basis since her husband disappeared Monday.

“I haven’t slept the whole night,” she said.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-543-3550.

