Visitors from all over world come to visit the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, but Julia Dziomba plans to stay longer than most.

Dziomba, 45, who works as legal counsel for Volkswagen in her hometown of Wolfsburg, Germany, plans to work as a volunteer at the museum from mid-June through the end of September.

“Everybody here is super jealous that I can do it,” she said during a recent video phone interview with The Press Democrat.

Inspired by the “Peanuts” comic strip characters, she is eager to see where Schulz lived and worked.

“I am interested in everything there,” she said. “I would like to go to the skating rink and the cafe. I would like to work with children in some of drawing classes.”

In addition to a paid staff of 25, the museum typically has nearly 130 volunteers working there, roughly half of them students and half adults, said Rosemary Giacomini, volunteer director at the museum.

“Museum volunteers support the mission of the museum, to preserve the Charles Schulz artistic legacy and educate the public about the art of cartooning,” Giacomini said.

Clad in cheerful yellow vests, volunteers act as guides and docents, offering visitors assistance. Most of them live a lot closer than Dziomba.

“We have visitors from different countries visit nearly daily. We are excited for Julia to be here this summer to welcome our summer travelers, and hopefully, share an added personal connection with our German visitors,” Giacomini said.

Like most “Peanuts” fans, Dziomba has a favorite character. Hers is Woodstock, Snoopy’s tiny bird pal. When she refers to his “hairdress,” she means his hairstyle, with the feathers sticking up at the top.

“I love Woodstock because he is so small and so yellow,” she said. “I love his hairdress, with just five lines, so few pen strokes are necessary. Also he is a good friend to Snoopy.”

When she was planning her extended vacation this summer, Dziomba chose Santa Rosa and the Schulz Museum largely out of respect for the famed late cartoonist.

Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

“I contacted Rosemary, and I felt so welcome,” she said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the heritage of this man. I admire Charles Schulz so much for the genius and simplicity of his work. I want to see the place where he was working and creating.”

The lawyer’s sabbatical will serve other purposes, too.

“I wanted to take a break from work, step out of the box, work with something new and contribute to the community,” she said. “And I’ve been to California.”

After her summer in Santa Rosa, where she will be staying with a friend of a museum employee, she’ll vacation closer to home and family in Germany before returning to work in October. She said the folks back home aren’t expecting souvenir gifts.

“Nobody told me to bring back ‘Peanuts’ material, but they said they would like me to bring pictures,” Dziomba said.

“Peanuts” is more popular in Germany now than ever, she said. She recalls seeing reruns of the 1965 animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when she was younger.

“When I was a child, Halloween was not celebrated here, so the Great Pumpkin is more famous now,” she said. “Now they are selling T shirts.”

For the museum staff, Dziomba’s stay will be a welcome novelty.

“I am not aware of very many international volunteers,” Giacomini said. “I believe we had an intern from Japan.”

