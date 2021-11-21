Ice skating rink opens in Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa

There may not be snow, but icy winter fun arrived in Santa Rosa on Friday. At dusk, the newly installed synthetic ice skating rink at Old Courthouse Square opened to the public. The attraction is a project of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and is the first of its kind for downtown.

Even a little rain on Friday didn’t deter people from coming out and putting on a pair of skates, or at least watching others glide around. Skates are available for rent and the rink will be open most weekdays and weekends during the afternoon and early evening until Jan. 9. Tickets are $8.50 and include skate rental.