Iconic Highway 1 bridge through Big Sur to close for construction. Here's when

Heading south on Highway 1 soon? You'll need to plan around some overnight closures of the landmark Bixby Bridge in Big Sur.

Full shut-downs of traffic across the bridge start Monday, and will allow crews to continue some maintenance work on the concrete structure that was begun in July.

The overnight closures will last through March 31.

For many visitors and residents, the 100-mile span of Highway 1 is one of the most beautiful drives in the world, and the Bixby Bridge is an iconic symbol of that route.

The closures will be nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., times when traffic is usually light on the federally designated All-American Road and scenic byway.

The work schedule depends on the weather, which means that rain or wind may delay it, especially because some specialized equipment will be involved.

Kevin Drabinski, Caltrans spokesman, said the work is scheduled at night "to minimize disruptions to travelers on the complete run of the Big Sur coast."

"These closures are necessary for contracted maintenance crews to perform repairs and inspections on the bridge support for the safety of all travelers," he said.

There is no detour for this closure and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction from which they came.

Caltrans is working closely with CHP, Drabinski said, coordinating traffic control and emergency response during closure hours.

Drabinski said due to the use of a large crane and other heavy equipment during the closure, the roadway would take roughly 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicles.

"In case of an emergency requiring travel across the Bixby Bridge during the hours of the closures, residents and all travelers are advised to call 911," he said.

Message-and-directional signs will alert motorists before they get to the closure area.