A water crisis and a horse that paints: Sonoma County stories you need to read this weekend

Happy Sunday! I'm Marie McCain, one of the local news editors here at The Press Democrat. I hope you are staying cool and taking some time to enjoy your surroundings before moving into the week ahead! This weekend’s must-read stories include: Santa Rosa looks to open an overnight parking area for people who live in their cars or RVs; Columnist Kerry Benefield watches as Harley the horse paints a masterpiece; and water managers initiate contingency plans as the effects of the ongoing drought get real.

The east fork of the Russian River cuts a narrow, and lazy path through the drought parched lakebed of Lake Mendocino, Sunday, June 20, 2021 east of Ukiah. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Russian River on the brink: Lifeblood of North Coast imperiled by deepening drought: Water managers are enacting contingency plans as the drought continues to take its toll on the Russian River and its tributaries. The extended dryness means much of the 110-mile main stem is now being sustained only by releases of water from Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, the two regional reservoirs. With no replenishment expected for months, and the possibility of a third dry winter ahead, water managers already have begun dialing back river diversions, suspending decades-old water rights held by hundreds of vineyards, ranches and rural residents, as well as some cities.

Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

New probe into school will go beyond teacher: In this latest article in the Press Democrat’s ongoing series about a former Sonoma Academy teacher’s alleged misconduct, which was detailed in the public revelations of seven graduates, investigators plan to launch a new probe that goes beyond the alleged actions of a single teacher at the private Santa Rosa college prep school. A New York City-based law firm has been hired to look into “any matters concerning inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct toward Sonoma Academy students at any time by (Marco) Morrone or by other current or former Sonoma Academy employees or volunteers,” school officials announced.

Volunteers with Catholic Charities welcome Frederick Helmke to the RV park at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where he could overnight as part of the county's Safe Parking program for the homeless who have vehicles. (Press Democrat file photo)

Santa Rosa weighs overnight parking at city-owned site for dozens of homeless residents: Santa Rosa has set in motion a plan to open a 24-hour parking lot for dozens of homeless people living in cars and RVs at a city-owned site west of downtown. The City Council has directed staff to design a proposal for a safe parking program with up to 50 spaces at the city’s Utility Field Office near the Finley Community Center. Officials set aside $315,000 in federal pandemic funds for the program. More money could be allocated when council members are set to discuss the program again on July 13.

Jean Barbieri and her 20-year-old horse Harley have painted enough canvasses to fill a gallery in their west Santa Rosa paddock. Barbieri loads the brushes with paint and holds the canvas while Harley paints with the brush between his teeth. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Equine art and rehabilitation: Meet 20-year-old horse painter Harley: Columnist Kerry Benefield visits a west Santa Rosa paddock where Jean Barbieri loads brushes with paint and holds a canvas, while her horse, Harley, paints with the brush between his teeth. “He’s my best friend,” Barbieri says of Harley, before promptly adding with a chuckle “next to my husband.”

FILE - Sonoma County is asking people who have not been vaccinated to refrain from gathering for the upcoming July 4 weekend. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

Sonoma County health officials ask unvaccinated not to gather for July 4: The coronavirus pandemic may not be over, but it is certainly narrowing, as Sonoma County public health officials increasingly restrict their summer holiday warnings to those who have not yet been vaccinated. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, is asking people who have not been vaccinated to refrain from gathering for the upcoming July 4 weekend. It’s a call that was extended to all of Sonoma County’s half-million residents last year, just as the local community began its long slog into a deadly summer surge of COVID-19 infections.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.