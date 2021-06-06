ICYMI: 5 weekend stories you should read

From drought-induced agricultural losses to a rise in Santa Rosa shootings, here are some of the top North Bay news stories of the week:

1. Agricultural losses piling up in drought: This is a time for difficult choices for many in Sonoma County’s nearly $1 billion agricultural industry — where people devoted to making things grow instead find they’re having to let some things go this year.

Dairyman John Bucher shuts down his drip irrigation at Bucher Farms in Healdsburg, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

2. Rise in gun violence: An unusual series of shootings across Santa Rosa continued with reports of gunfire at a city park Thursday evening. It was the sixth shooting in the city in two weeks. On Friday, police said a 29-year-old man died after a shooting in Rohnert Park. Authorities announced this weekend that two 20-year-old men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers discuss their next steps at the scene of a shooting that left one person dead, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Park Ridge Apartments along Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

3. Windsor chooses new mayor: The Windsor Town Council selected longtime council member Sam Salmon on Wednesday to fill the mayor’s seat vacated by Dominic Foppoli, with three council members bucking a wave of spoken and written public comment in favor of newcomer Rosa Reynoza. Meanwhile, California’s campaign finance watchdog has opened an investigation into Foppoli. Reynoza has alleged that Foppoli sought to buy her exit from the 2020 mayoral campaign with donations to charities of her choice

Vice Mayor Sam Salmon leads the Windsor city council in their first in person meeting, without the former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

4. Fentanyl overdose deaths climb: Sonoma County’s death toll from fentanyl overdoses more than doubled in 2020 over the prior year and have steadily increased since 2017, county data show. Statewide, Sonoma County had among the highest rates of fentanyl-related overdose deaths per capita just two years ago.

Annette Fouche, left, and Alexia Fouche Gilliam, died of fentanyl overdoses in 2020, and their cremated remains are at Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

5. Sonoma County commission delays new winery rules: New regulations under consideration for Sonoma County wineries hit a snag on Thursday. The Planning Commission asked county planning staff to go back and revise the draft measure that had spelled out rules covering parking and traffic management, food service, coordination with neighbors and noise limits for winery events outside city limits.

An R-44 Robinson helicopter owned by Sonoma Helicopter flies over Hop Kiln Winery, residents complained of noise after the company began wine tasting flights to and from the winery.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.