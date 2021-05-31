ICYMI: 7 stories you should read this weekend

Happy Memorial Day!

We at The Press Democrat hope you’re having a relaxing time with family and friends over this long weekend.

Considered the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day honors those who gave their lives in service of this country. This year, it is also when we would like to acknowledge the tens of thousands of others, veterans and the like, who have died as a result of COVID-19.

I’m Marie McCain, your host for this inaugural posting of ICYMI: 7 stories you should read this weekend.

This is our chance to share with you some of the top stories other readers are finding interesting.

Here’s hoping you will, as well:

Guests, including a number of Sonoma County elected officials and civic leaders, are shown at May 27, 2019 party held by Windsor Councilman Dominic Foppoli at his Christopher Creek Winery. (Photo provided by Dominic Foppoli)

1. Mixing personal and political: California’s Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating an anonymous complaint against embattled former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. The complaint questions the legitimacy of 10 expenses Foppoli paid using funds from his campaign.

Foppoli, who resigned his post on May 24, is the subject of a pair of criminal investigations after nine women in recent weeks publicly alleged he sexually assaulted, abused or harassed them.

A playful Bill Owens, 97, hides from the camera behind his wife Dorothy, 98, in the Sebastopol home they share with their daughter. The couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

2. Sebastopol couple celebrates 75th anniversary: At ages 97 and 98, Bill and Dorothy Owens recount their lives together. From their first meeting as co-workers at an Indiana factory that produced more than 6,000 fighter planes during World War II, to a nearly decadelong migration crisscrossing the country as Bill worked on a traveling crew with the U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey.

Shelley Caviness gets as close as she can to her late husband Sherman, who died of cancer in Nov. 2020. Shelley visited his grave this Memorial Day weekend to share some things with him including news about a new granddaughter due to be born in July. Photo taken at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

3. Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day: People across the country are heading to area cemeteries this weekend to remember the fallen.

At Santa Rosa Memorial Park Sunday, scores of people turned out to honor their loved ones. As Tami Snyder wiped away dirt from her parents’ headstones, Shelley Caviness laid prone near the grave of her late husband, Sherman, as she shared the news of their soon-to-be-born granddaughter.

A memorial for the nine workers who were killed Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in a mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard is seen at San Jose’s city hall plaza on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Kerry Benefield / The Press Democrat)

4. Benefield: ‘How do you accept this?’: Columnist Kerry Benefield considers the impact of a San Jose gunman’s rampage that killed nine people on May 28. It was one of 10 mass shootings — where four or more people are shot — in the U.S. last week, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

A screenshot of the TikTok video page featuring the man identified as Travis who says he was assaulted by other boys in a locker room at Napa High School while a student in the early 1990s.

5. Viral video details alleged Napa High locker room assault: In a video posted May 18 on TikTok, a man accuses an unidentified group of boys of a brutal attack more than 30 years ago.

He also contends that a renowned coach saw the assault unfold and did nothing to stop it.

Jenifer Bucio Rodriguez prepares for her graduation from Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, May 28, 2021 in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

6.Battered but unbowed: Eight members of the Class of 2021 discuss the past four years and how resilience, perseverance, resourcefulness and courage got them through some of the hardest times of their young lives.

Nicole Thompson of Florida smells a cannabis flower at the 17th annual Emerald Cup festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

7. Emerald Cup adds LA awards event: Hailed as the cannabis industry’s most cherished awards show, the Emerald Cup will move its annual presentation honoring growers and advocates from Santa Rosa to Los Angeles. The winter cannabis event, held almost annually in the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa since 2013, will continue there as a December harvest celebration.