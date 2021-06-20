ICYMI: From fireworks to Juneteenth to grocery prices, 7 weekend stories you need to read
Happy Father’s Day! We at The Press Democrat hope you and yours are enjoying the day and the weekend.
I’m Marie McCain, a local news editor here, and if you’ve got a lot going on this weekend and only have a short time to check out the news, here’s a list of weekend stories from the Sonoma County region you need to read:
Sonoma Academy will pursue wider misconduct investigation sought by alumni in wake of teacher’s firing: A new, comprehensive investigation was announced Saturday by Sonoma Academy’s Head of School Tucker Foehl and Board of Trustees Chair Tory Nosler into the actions of a former teacher and why he was allowed to remain on the job after being disciplined for inappropriate behavior amid numerous complaints by students and alumni from 2007 to 2020. It is the latest development at the prestigious Santa Rosa school in the wake of public accounts from seven female graduates who have sought to raise a louder alarm about humanities teacher Marco Morrone, who was fired in 2020 after an initial investigation by the school.
Heat wave fades, but another is coming: Sonoma County is expected to emerge from a heat wave Sunday after days of scorching temperatures, with highs predicted in the mid-80s in Santa Rosa and in the high 80s to low 90s in other parts of the county. Temperatures in the inland hills continued to stay high Saturday, and Cloverdale reached 104 degrees, hitting triple digits for the fourth day in a row.
Juneteenth holiday ‘just first step,’ Sonoma County celebrators say: There was joy at the first Windsor High Black Student Union Juneteenth celebration, the first time the date when the last slaves were officially set free was observed as a national holiday. But there was also a sense of purpose among the crowd of Black and white people, the sentiment that the new holiday signed into law by President Biden was just the beginning of what needs to be done to combat racism.
Santa Rosa police search for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist: The Santa Rosa Police Department on Saturday was looking for the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist Friday night at around 10:40 p.m. in southwest Santa Rosa. The cyclist was hospitalized with major injuries from the crash at the corner of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway. The driver left the scene of the accident before police arrived last night. Police found the cyclist lying unconscious in the roadway.
Broken plumbing, sewage backup and rat infestation force closure of Santa Rosa senior care home: Residents of Redwood Senior Living, a 26-bed home in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, were relocated to other facilities after Santa Rosa code enforcement officials and county health authorities documented the squalid conditions on June 9 and issued an order to vacate the home immediately. Problems at the Burbank Avenue site were first raised June 8 by a local senior advocacy group, which had heard of the issues through a tipster.
Police: Despite being illegal in most of Sonoma County, fireworks are still being lit: As North Bay residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Santa Rosa authorities are grappling with another tradition that develops this time of year. There’s been an influx in calls involving fireworks, which are illegal in most of Sonoma County, including in Santa Rosa. Such calls typically increase as the Fourth of July approaches. Police have already responded to 267 calls in the past week.
Buying groceries in Sonoma County takes a bigger bite out of your budget: While the economy recovers from the pandemic, consumers in Sonoma County and across the country who are shopping at independent grocers and supermarkets are essentially picking up the tab for a slew of price hikes occurring along the stressed food supply chain. They are built into the cost of foods people buy at the store, causing the pain of sticker shock for many consumers. It’s costing them hundreds of extra dollars for groceries, experts say.
To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.
