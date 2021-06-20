ICYMI: From fireworks to Juneteenth to grocery prices, 7 weekend stories you need to read

Happy Father’s Day! We at The Press Democrat hope you and yours are enjoying the day and the weekend.

I’m Marie McCain, a local news editor here, and if you’ve got a lot going on this weekend and only have a short time to check out the news, here’s a list of weekend stories from the Sonoma County region you need to read:

Sonoma Academy, shown in an undated photo. ( SONOMA ACADEMY)

Sonoma Academy will pursue wider misconduct investigation sought by alumni in wake of teacher’s firing: A new, comprehensive investigation was announced Saturday by Sonoma Academy’s Head of School Tucker Foehl and Board of Trustees Chair Tory Nosler into the actions of a former teacher and why he was allowed to remain on the job after being disciplined for inappropriate behavior amid numerous complaints by students and alumni from 2007 to 2020. It is the latest development at the prestigious Santa Rosa school in the wake of public accounts from seven female graduates who have sought to raise a louder alarm about humanities teacher Marco Morrone, who was fired in 2020 after an initial investigation by the school.

Leo Stefanotti, 7, of Oakland, jumps from a canoe on a rope swing on the Russian river in Guerneville on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Heat wave fades, but another is coming: Sonoma County is expected to emerge from a heat wave Sunday after days of scorching temperatures, with highs predicted in the mid-80s in Santa Rosa and in the high 80s to low 90s in other parts of the county. Temperatures in the inland hills continued to stay high Saturday, and Cloverdale reached 104 degrees, hitting triple digits for the fourth day in a row.

Michael Alston from Santa Rosa, raises his arms as he listens to gospel music from the Prayer Chapel Singers during the Juneteenth celebration on the Windsor Town Green, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Juneteenth holiday ‘just first step,’ Sonoma County celebrators say: There was joy at the first Windsor High Black Student Union Juneteenth celebration, the first time the date when the last slaves were officially set free was observed as a national holiday. But there was also a sense of purpose among the crowd of Black and white people, the sentiment that the new holiday signed into law by President Biden was just the beginning of what needs to be done to combat racism.

A bicyclist suffered major injuries June 18 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Santa Rosa. The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway. Investigators are continuing to search for the driver. (Courtesy: Santa Rosa Police Department)

Santa Rosa police search for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist: The Santa Rosa Police Department on Saturday was looking for the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist Friday night at around 10:40 p.m. in southwest Santa Rosa. The cyclist was hospitalized with major injuries from the crash at the corner of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway. The driver left the scene of the accident before police arrived last night. Police found the cyclist lying unconscious in the roadway.

Redwood Senior Living in the Roseland district of Santa Rosa was red-tagged last Wednesday for unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The facility was formerly called St. Francis Assisted Living and experienced a bad COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Broken plumbing, sewage backup and rat infestation force closure of Santa Rosa senior care home: Residents of Redwood Senior Living, a 26-bed home in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, were relocated to other facilities after Santa Rosa code enforcement officials and county health authorities documented the squalid conditions on June 9 and issued an order to vacate the home immediately. Problems at the Burbank Avenue site were first raised June 8 by a local senior advocacy group, which had heard of the issues through a tipster.

Safe and sane fireworks such as these are the only type of firework legally available for purchase in California, though they are illegal in most of Sonoma County. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Police: Despite being illegal in most of Sonoma County, fireworks are still being lit: As North Bay residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Santa Rosa authorities are grappling with another tradition that develops this time of year. There’s been an influx in calls involving fireworks, which are illegal in most of Sonoma County, including in Santa Rosa. Such calls typically increase as the Fourth of July approaches. Police have already responded to 267 calls in the past week.

B.J. Radford shops for pasta at Molsberry's Market in Larkfield on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Grocery prices from red meats and chicken to cereal and packaged pasta are taking a bigger bite out of people's wallets as prices increase on essential food items. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Buying groceries in Sonoma County takes a bigger bite out of your budget: While the economy recovers from the pandemic, consumers in Sonoma County and across the country who are shopping at independent grocers and supermarkets are essentially picking up the tab for a slew of price hikes occurring along the stressed food supply chain. They are built into the cost of foods people buy at the store, causing the pain of sticker shock for many consumers. It’s costing them hundreds of extra dollars for groceries, experts say.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.