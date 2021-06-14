ICYMI: Sonoma Academy scandal among 5 stories to read this weekend

Hello! I’m Marie McCain, one of the Press Democrat’s local news editors. Here’s hoping you’re having a relaxing Sunday evening and are able to get some rest ahead of what will likely be a busy week.

It’s definitely been a busy, newsy weekend in Sonoma County and its neighboring regions.

The latest installment in an exclusive Press Democrat investigative series about the dismissal of a popular teacher at the prestigious Sonoma Academy tops our list of the five local news stories you should read this weekend.

Sonoma Academy graduates known years ago as ‘Marco’s Girls’ spotlight teacher’s sexual harassment, school inaction

Seven women who graduated from Sonoma Academy have stepped forward and publicly accused Marco Morrone, a popular humanities teacher, of sexual harassment of female students from 2007 to 2014. Morrone, they said, exploited the feelings many of them as 16- and 17-year-olds had for him as an instructor and mentor. Now, a dozen or more years after their graduation, as women in their 20s and early 30s, they regard his treatment of them as nothing short of sexual grooming.

Miranda Rush, a 2014 graduate of Sonoma Academy, is one of seven women pushing for the high school to publicly acknowledge the complaints they made against teacher Marco Morrone, who the school dismissed in 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Friends rally to help a beloved outdoorsman after fire destroys his Santa Rosa log home

After losing his home in a fire on Monday, Billy Gianquint’s friends have come forward to offer support and condolences to a homeowner they hardly consider an average Sonoma County resident. Gianquinto is a renowned duck caller, former NCAA basketball referee and host of outdoor cable programs including “Ducks with Billy & Buck” and “The Outdoor Gazette.” In 2011, he was inducted into the California Outdoors Hall of Fame and lauded for, among other things, teaching youth about outdoor activities.

A Santa Rosa log home is visible Wednesday, June 9, 2021 two days after it was destroyed in a fire. It’s owner escaped but says he lost nearly everything he owned. (Colin Atag/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa man ravaged by COVID spent 5 weeks in coma and survived

Dennis Stankovic woke up in a hospital room in northeast Georgia after five weeks in a medically-induced coma. His kidneys had shut down. He had internal bleeding, blood clots in his legs, and pneumonia. His right lung had collapsed. He had ulcers, bedsores, and a septic infection. At one point his temperature was up to 105. So it might seem odd that in the months since he awakened, he’s come to regard that 35-day stare-down with death as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Dennis Stankovic, the new general manager of the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, spent five weeks on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Three separate times doctors told his family he was at the end of his life. Photo taken Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Armstrong Redwoods reopening delayed until late July due to post-fire tree removal

It will now be at least late July before the park near Guerneville can admit visitors because the front parking lot is needed as a helicopter landing zone to aid the removal of more than 1,000 burned and hazardous trees from up the hill — above the valley floor and the famed, old-growth redwood grove that park managers were preparing to reopen for the first time since the Walbridge fire ravaged the area last year.

Michele Luna, executive director of the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, looks over the charred remains of the Fallen Giant redwood tree, damaged by the Walbridge fire, in the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 near Guerneville. While the flat areas of the park remain green, the steep slopes are still blackened by the August 2020 fire. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Prune Packers baseball and Rec Park squeeze fun, good baseball and old friends into the storied stands

It’s been dubbed “the sweetest little ballpark in Northern California.” Healdsburg’s Rec Park is the stadium where the wood beneath your bum is more than 100 years old, where foul balls threaten to dent any car parked on Piper Street and top-level college players off for the summer swing wooden bats. Opening day June 8 marked 100 years of Prune Packer baseball in the park.

From left, diehard fans Joe Gellura, Lisa Smith and Jack Chalmers keep score and root on their Prune Packer's on the opening day of the baseball season in the 100th year of Healdsburg Recreation Park on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.