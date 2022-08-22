ICYMI: Sonoma County’s top weekend news stories

We've compiled the local news stories you don't want to miss, from a warning about the increased risk of "megafloods" to a group of Santa Rosa soccer players rushing to help a man collapsed on the field.

River Road is submerged by floodwaters in Guerneville on Thursday, February 28, 2019. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

New study highlights growing risk of increased ‘megafloods’ as California climate warms:

Climate scientists say that one of the big mega-disasters awaiting California is a sequence of massive storm systems — akin to the one that caused record flooding in Guerneville in 1986 — occurring back-to-back-to-back-to-back across the state over the course of about 30 days.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick photographed at the Sheriff’s office building in Santa Rosa, California. January 5, 2019. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

‘A terrible situation’: Sonoma County sheriff addresses fatal shooting by deputy:

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick says he anticipates his agency will produce the entire body camera footage from a deputy’s killing of immigrant farmworker David Pelaez-Chavez in two weeks. Essick also expressed condolences to the family in his first public remarks on the case since the July 29 shooting.

Mark Hays was playing soccer at Epicenter against Meredith Freed, the nurse who helped administer CPR and used an AED machine that brought Hays back from cardiac arrest last Friday night. Their teams were playing soccer against each other when Hays went down just before halftime. He lost pulse and stopped breathing. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat) August 19, 2022.

Sonoma County soccer players rally for man collapsed on field:

On the field at Epicenter in Santa Rosa, a 55-year-old soccer player collapsed. Teammates and opponents rallied to his aid, giving him CPR and hooking him up to an AED. The man, Mark Hays, got out of the hospital Tuesday, with a surgically installed defibrillator in his chest, and said he was still making his way through memories of the night.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, left, and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, right. (PRESS DEMOCRAT FILE)

Records battle in Hopkins-Essick phone call cost county taxpayers at least $86,000:

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s legal fight to keep a human resources investigation into a contentious phone call between him and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins secret cost taxpayers at least $86,230, according to county invoices.

Don Shaffer of Rincon Valley and his fiancee Cheryl Heller started the CBD company Medicileaf in 2015, but their products really took off when they became a sponsor of Professional Pickleball Association. The couple played at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa CBD company hitches its wagon to professional pickleball:

Medicileaf, an 8-year-old company started by Santa Rosa residents, has become the official CBD supplier of the Professional Pickleball Association. The founders travel with the pro tour, attesting under the shade of their pop-up tent to the wonders and benefits of both this booming sport and their creams, tinctures and topical sprays.