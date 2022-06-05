ICYMI: This weekend’s top 5 local stories
We've compiled a list of five of this weekend's top local stories for you:
Pride parade returns to Santa Rosa:
The first in-person Pride parade since 2019 in Sonoma County took place this weekend in downtown Santa Rosa, The annual festival is part of Pride Month, commemorating the Stonewall Inn uprising, a series of demonstrations in 1969 that followed a police raid at the popular gay bar in New York City. Those demonstrations were seen as a catalyst for the gay rights movement, though it built on earlier activism by the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S.
Sonoma County Farm Bureau letter reveals political divide over worker safety:
A letter from the Farm Bureau’s board president asking state senators to reject Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of Alegría De La Cruz, Sonoma County’s chief equity officer, to the state’s Seismic Safety Commission has some local leaders wondering why the politically influential agency objected to an otherwise positive and beneficial appointment for the county.
Veteran advocates say Santa Rosa’s Palms Inn homeless housing project worried them from the start:
A recent Press Democrat investigation into the Palms, where about half of the rooms are occupied by veterans, revealed problems ranging from cockroaches to mold, along with security issues such as drug trafficking, overdoses and crime. Veterans advocates say they weren’t surprised by the issues. They say they saw problems with the project from the beginning.
Benefield: Santa Rosa’s Taco Tuesday ride takes the prize:
In the first Taco Tuesday battle among three bike and taco-loving California cities, Santa Rosa’s ridiculously fun parade of bikers rolled to a resounding win in the most participants category Tuesday night.
Cal Fire investigating if PG&E line caused Old Fire in Napa County:
Cal Fire is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line is responsible for the 570-acre Old Fire that started Tuesday. The investigation was disclosed in an incident report PG&E filed with the California Public Utilities Commission.
