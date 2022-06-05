ICYMI: This weekend’s top 5 local stories

Hello Press Democrat readers! Hope the weekend is going well for you and yours!

We’ve compiled a list of five of this weekend’s top local stories for you, in case you’ve been a bit busy and missed them:

The Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival progresses west on Fourth St. in downtown Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Pride parade returns to Santa Rosa:

The first in-person Pride parade since 2019 in Sonoma County took place this weekend in downtown Santa Rosa, The annual festival is part of Pride Month, commemorating the Stonewall Inn uprising, a series of demonstrations in 1969 that followed a police raid at the popular gay bar in New York City. Those demonstrations were seen as a catalyst for the gay rights movement, though it built on earlier activism by the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S.

Sonoma County Chief Equity Officer Alegría De La Cruz, top left, Sonoma County Farm Bureau Board President Jennifer Beretta, top right, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, lower right, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, lower left. (The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County Farm Bureau letter reveals political divide over worker safety:

A letter from the Farm Bureau’s board president asking state senators to reject Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of Alegría De La Cruz, Sonoma County’s chief equity officer, to the state’s Seismic Safety Commission has some local leaders wondering why the politically influential agency objected to an otherwise positive and beneficial appointment for the county.

The Palms Inn in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Veteran advocates say Santa Rosa’s Palms Inn homeless housing project worried them from the start:

A recent Press Democrat investigation into the Palms, where about half of the rooms are occupied by veterans, revealed problems ranging from cockroaches to mold, along with security issues such as drug trafficking, overdoses and crime. Veterans advocates say they weren’t surprised by the issues. They say they saw problems with the project from the beginning.

Participants in the Taco Tuesday bike ride, May 31, 2022 prepare to leave Roseland for a ride through downtown Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Benefield: Santa Rosa’s Taco Tuesday ride takes the prize:

In the first Taco Tuesday battle among three bike and taco-loving California cities, Santa Rosa’s ridiculously fun parade of bikers rolled to a resounding win in the most participants category Tuesday night.

Cal Fire’s Blue Ridge crew members work to create a defensive line in front of the old Soda Springs Resort Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a wildfire broke out in the area of 2300 Old Soda Springs Road, about 5 miles north of Napa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Cal Fire investigating if PG&E line caused Old Fire in Napa County:

Cal Fire is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line is responsible for the 570-acre Old Fire that started Tuesday. The investigation was disclosed in an incident report PG&E filed with the California Public Utilities Commission.