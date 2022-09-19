ICYMI: Top 5 Sonoma County weekend stories

Staying dry this windy, wet Sunday, Press Democrat readers? We certainly hope so. We've compiled five of our top weekend reads, which we're sure you're going to want to check out.

Documents giving Dennis McCoy permission to take his three children with estranged wife, Nannietta Avants, out of the country. McCoy forged the mother's signature.

Petaluma woman has tearful reunion with children, but everyone does not live happily ever after: In this two-part series, Press Democrat staff writer Austin Murphy tells the story of Petaluma resident Nannietta Avants and her quest to find her children, who had been taken from her by her ex-husband.

At the time, Avants was 23 with a high school education, little money and no idea where her husband had taken her children. But she was resourceful, resilient and determined. A quick study, she wasn’t above bending a law or two, if she thought it would help her find her children. Most of all, she was relentless. And, in the end, she beat her ex at his own game.

Storm arrives in Sonoma County, quickly surpassing average September rainfall: Forecasters warned of strong winds across the Bay Area on Sunday as a storm that arrived overnight continued to bring welcome rain to the region.

Southerly winds with sustained speeds between 20 to 30 mph were forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph. By Sunday morning, the storm had already delivered enough rain to Sonoma County to exceed the average precipitation level for September, according to the weather service.

A crowd of several hundred people attend a sideshow at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Santa Rosa police said a similar sideshow, with at least 200 spectators, took place at the same intersection Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

4 arrests made in connection with Santa Rosa sideshow; police sought extra help to curb Friday night activity: Members of the crowd of spectators threw rocks and bottles at Santa Rosa police and patrol cars at about 8:50 p.m. Friday, according to a news release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. No injuries were reported.

The activity, though, continued until just past midnight. Police made four arrests, issued 18 citations, conducted 54 traffic stops and called for six vehicles to be towed, authorities said.

Highway 37 is at risk from rising seas as global warming threatens the link between Vallejo and Novato. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat, 2021)

Hwy. 37 could be under water by 2050. Here’s how Caltrans plans to keep traffic flowing: Caltrans, in order to keep traffic flowing decades from now, intends to build an elevated road along Highway 37 to combat rising water levels, which are expected to eventually inundate the North Bay arterial.

The proposed project essentially stretches across the existing route along San Pablo Bay and through Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. It preserves travel patterns, allows landward marsh migration and is resilient to sea level rises, officials said in explaining its benefits.

One of the hosts of the radio show, “Voces de Mujeres,” Maria de los Angeles Mendoza, 42, in the studio chair before a live interview at the 89.1 FM KBBF bilingual radio station in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Latina radio host in Santa Rosa hands the mic to empowered women: María de los Ángeles Mendoza is one of the hosts of “Voces de Mujeres,” one of the oldest radio shows run by women since it began in the late 70s,on KBBF, Santa Rosa’s bilingual radio station. The interviews are in Spanish, English and Spanglish.

As a host, Mendoza highlights the captivating, yet complex stories of Latinas from all walks of life: a single mother in the community, a first generation student going to college, a thriving business owner and a community leader fighting for the rights of women farmworkers, just to name a few. To Mendoza, no story is ordinary and every woman has one to tell.