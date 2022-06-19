ICYMI: Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Demonstrators calling for lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass rent forgiveness and stronger eviction protections legislation, gather in front of the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins announced a proposal that would extend pandemic eviction protections through the end of June and pay up to 80% of some tenants' unpaid rent as long as landlords agreed to forgive the remaining 20%. The proposal must still be approved by the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

New tenant protections leave many Sonoma County renters vulnerable to eviction:

Press Democrat columnist Marisa Endicott talks with readers who are concerned about what will happen when pandemic-related policies aimed at preventing some renters from being evicted expire July 1. Many renters who thought they were protected may be left vulnerable.

Chris Perez, owner of Core Electrical Services, at a job site in Kenwood, Calif., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Finding a niche and then thriving:

Sonoma County has built a reputation as a successful place for those who strike out on their own business ventures. That’s been true within the local African-American community, including Corner 103 winery on the Sonoma Plaza founded by Lloyd Davis and Wodeyelesh Merso and her Ethiopian cuisine at Abyssinia restaurant in Santa Rosa. Both have made a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Families search for certain colors after the Let's Read Outside/Leamos Afuera bilingual program, at Bayer Park in Roseland, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Conservation nonprofit lands $700K equity grant:

LandPaths has been selected to receive a $700,000 grant from the California State Parks’ Outdoor Equity Grants Program to expand its Vamos Afuera project and others like it over the next three years. Spanish for “Let’s go outside,” the program hosts guided tours through Sonoma County’s open spaces in Spanish every month. The free tours, which started 13 years ago, are meant to make the area’s natural spaces more accessible to families who have little familiarity with them.

Whisky clouds and bright blue skies greeted wine tasters during the North Coast Wine and Food Festival at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

A gold-medal day:

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the North Coast Wine & Food Festival returned on a perfect day with bright blue skies filled with puffy white clouds. More than 1,000 people attended the three-hour event at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Saturday, and judging from their comments, no one went away hungry — or thirsty.

Pure Luxury Transportation owner Jennifer Buffo stands stands outside one of the shuttle buses in their fleet in Petaluma, Calif. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

As prices soar, locals cut back:

The consensus among a cross section of Sonoma County consumers and business owners who recent spoke to The Press Democrat about the current economy is that inflation is accelerating, not slowing down.