This weekend’s top stories include an escalating dispute along a formerly quiet, rural street in Sebastopol where some residents want authorities to do something about a neighbor who has set up a working gun range on his property. And, a Santa Rosa woman who was raped in 1958 at the age of 16 and bore the child of her attacker, talks about liberty — her lack of it as a pregnant teen in the 1950s and, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the impact of its loss on so many others who’ve never known life without it.

A resident of Barlow Lane north of Sebastopol set up a private shooting range on his property, generating dozens of calls to the sheriff’s office and the City Council, but they said the resident is in compliance and nothing can be done. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

A private shooting range in Sebastopol is driving neighbors crazy. They want officials to step in: In the last couple of months, scattered gunfire has become a regular feature of neighborhood life, generating Nextdoor posts with well over a hundred comments and an escalating dispute that now involves the County Board of Supervisors, the Permit & Resource Management Department, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The heart of the issue is that, regardless of the disruption caused, a neighbor who has put a private shooting range is within his rights to shoot guns on his property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cecile Lusby was just 16 when she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Here mother sent her away to a home where "girls like her" give birth, give their child up. She is now soliciting stories like hers because she wants people who are making it illegal to have abortions to understand what life is really like when this happens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Benefield: ‘I was never the same.’ Santa Rosa woman aims to share more stories like hers: Cecile Lusby, 80, was 16 in 1958 when she was sexually assaulted and later forced to have the child of her attacker. She recounts the shame and uncertainty she endured as she waited to give birth and then the abrupt loss she felt when the newborn she wasn’t even allowed to hold was taken away to be adopted. A self-published author who has since reunited with the child she gave up for adoption, Lusby is collecting stories of women born before 1952 who had unplanned pregnancies between 1948-1972 for an anthology she hopes to create. “It’s kind of a cautionary tale for the younger people of today who are going to be facing a changed world and it’s a change back in time to 50, 60 years ago,” she said.

In Clear Lake Oaks, at 2pm, the temperature was 104 degrees, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

‘Extreme Heat’ forecast provides California temperature projections for mid- and late-century: A new online tool introduced this month allows users to see what climate models say about their county, community, ZIP code, census tract, even their neighborhood — down to their street address. Sonoma tops the list of Sonoma County’s hottest cities, with the potential for 39 days a year at 100 degrees by late century, defined as the year 2070-2099 by the California Healthy Places Index: Extreme Heat Edition. “I don’t think people realize that extreme heat is actually the number one killer of any extreme weather” — more than hurricanes, more than flooding, more than wildfires, said John “Jake” Dialesandro, a postdoctoral research fellow at the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.

Ken Sojonky, a molecular scientist at the Abbotsford Agricultural Center in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, looks for the presence of viral RNA in swabs from fowl coming from farms in the Chilliwack area in the Fraser Valley, Monday Nov. 21, 2005. (AP Photo/CP,Chuck Stoody)

4 wild birds in Sonoma County infected with avian flu virus; currently minimal risk to humans: Local health officials have detected positive cases of avian influenza among four wild birds in Sonoma County. Officials said the strain of bird flu poses minimal risk to humans. Nevertheless, residents are being asked to avoid handling or coming into contact with dead or potentially diseased birds.

An ambulance and Windsor Police and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office vehicles leave the site of a fatal shooting north of Windsor on Friday, July 29, 2022. Officials say a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man who damaged home, asked resident to shoot him: A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy on Friday morning fatally shot a man who damaged a home, was confronted by residents and asked one of them to shoot him, authorities said. The incident, which is being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department, took place in the 5600 block of Thomas Road in a rural area east of Healdsburg and north of Windsor.