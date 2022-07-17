ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend’s top stories include revelations from an email between Santa Rosa’s vice mayor and police chief that city officials sought to shield from the public and an update on Petaluma’s first homicide of 2022.

Email withheld by Santa Rosa reveals vice mayor’s frustrations over search warrant:

Two days after Santa Rosa police descended on Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez with a search warrant in front of two of his city council colleagues, he aired his frustrations in an email to then-Police Chief Ray Navarro and three other city officials. The Press Democrat has obtained a copy of the email, despite city officials’ attempts to conceal it.

Santa Rosa man wonders how California’s death with dignity law failed his wife:

Even with fixes to California’s End of Life Option Act, not enough people know how to use it, and for those who try, complications sometimes get in the way.

Joe Rodota Trail encampment renews frustration over homeless crisis:

A homeless camp with as many as 15 to 20 tents has prompted the closure of more than a mile of the Joe Rodota Trail, making the popular path once again a flash point in the debate over homelessness in Sonoma County.

Mitote Food Park, first piece of Roseland revitalization project, officially opens:

A new food truck park in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood is meant to be a cultural gathering spot and a place where Latino businesses can get their start. The opening of the Mitote Food Park marks the first installment of a long-promised project to revitalize the 7½-acre Sonoma County-owned parcel off Sebastopol Road into a mixed-use commercial and residential village.

Twin brothers suspected in fatal Petaluma assault:

Petaluma police arrested two suspects in an attack that killed a 23-year-old Novato man over the weekend.