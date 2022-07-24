ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
This weekend’s top stories include a look at Mendocino County’s enchanting feral ponies and an update on the investigation into sexual assault claims against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.
Feral ponies of Mendocino County are enchanting, and a bit of a nuisance:
Enchanting as they are, the hardy, feral ponies that have roamed the Mendocino Range between Ukiah and Boonville for the last half century can be destructive to property. And when they wander onto busy roads, they become a danger to themselves and drivers.
Your job and education could be determining your car insurance rate:
Press Democrat columnist Marisa Endicott conducted an insurance rate experiment, inspired by a petition filed this month by a taxpayer and consumer advocacy group. California law requires insurance rates to be based primarily on standards like driver safety and experience rather than arbitrary discriminatory characteristics, like employment status, credit score, place of residence or gender.
Joe Rodota Trail to reopen as county prepares to clear homeless camps:
Sonoma County officials say the Joe Rodota Trail should soon reopen to the public after a scramble in the halls of local government yielded enough shelter space or alternative housing for nearly three dozen people who have made the paved corridor their home for most of the past month.
Will charges be filed against Foppoli? Monthslong wait for answer ‘frustrating’ for accusers:
Four months after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office handed its investigation of allegations of sexual assault and rape by former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli over to prosecutors for California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, his accusers are still waiting for a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed.
Foster, adoptive parents sought in Sonoma County as stays at children’s shelter can last hundreds of days:
A shortage in the number and variety of families licensed to care for foster children means youth are staying at the Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, an around-the-clock emergency children’s shelter in east Santa Rosa, for long periods of time as they wait to be placed with a family that suits their needs.
