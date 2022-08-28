ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

With the weekend coming to a close, we’ve rounded up the biggest local news stories you don’t want to miss.

Our top stories include a look at Friday night football’s return and a deep dive into a video produced by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office consultant that’s drawing criticism from activists.

The family of David Pelaez Chavez and a coalition of faith, labor, immigrant rights and police accountability community leaders hold a press conference in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office Monday, August 22, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Activists blast Sonoma County sheriff over fatal shooting video:

When a deputy shot and killed a farmworker during a July 29 foot chase through a remote corner of the Knights Valley, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office quickly sent raw body camera footage from the incident to a civilian public relations company, which produced an 11½-minute video. Local reform activists described the video as propaganda and criticized the use of a public relations consultant to create what they say are one-sided videos that give the public an incomplete picture of use-of-force incidents.

Kaiser Permanente mental health workers walk the picket line at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Kaiser patients share stories of delayed or canceled care, issues that Kaiser therapists say triggered the latest strike:

After Kaiser mental health care workers went on strike two weeks ago over working conditions they say are adversely affecting patient care, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their experiences accessing Kaiser mental health services. Many who responded echoed accounts by the striking Kaiser workers, who say that a severe and persistent staffing shortage is leading to delayed care during a time of increasing mental health crises.

Windsor Police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies confer on a fight between suspected rival gang members Friday, Aug. 27, 2022, outside the football field at Windsor High School. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Sheriff: Gang fights at Windsor High football game lead to arrests, injuries:

Two adults were arrested after about 20 youths from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights at different locations during the Windsor High School football game Friday night, authorities said.

Fountaingrove at Thomas Lake Harris and Fountaingrove Parkway, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, razed due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017

Fire Victim Trust doesn’t want to say how much its attorneys are being paid:

Administrators of a fund established to help California wildfire victims are seeking to avoid disclosing how much money is being paid to high-profile attorneys who sit on the trust’s oversight committee.

Healdsburg High School players make their way onto the field at Recreation Park during the start of high school football season Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Healdsburg, California. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Healdsburg’s Friday night football opener brings joy and jitters:

After a string of seasons disrupted by wildfires, by smoke, by evacuations, by a pandemic, our collective Friday night calendars now have a standing date at 7 p.m.: Kickoff.