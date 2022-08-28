ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
Happy Sunday, Press Democrat readers.
With the weekend coming to a close, we’ve rounded up the biggest local news stories you don’t want to miss.
Our top stories include a look at Friday night football’s return and a deep dive into a video produced by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office consultant that’s drawing criticism from activists.
Activists blast Sonoma County sheriff over fatal shooting video:
When a deputy shot and killed a farmworker during a July 29 foot chase through a remote corner of the Knights Valley, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office quickly sent raw body camera footage from the incident to a civilian public relations company, which produced an 11½-minute video. Local reform activists described the video as propaganda and criticized the use of a public relations consultant to create what they say are one-sided videos that give the public an incomplete picture of use-of-force incidents.
Kaiser patients share stories of delayed or canceled care, issues that Kaiser therapists say triggered the latest strike:
After Kaiser mental health care workers went on strike two weeks ago over working conditions they say are adversely affecting patient care, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their experiences accessing Kaiser mental health services. Many who responded echoed accounts by the striking Kaiser workers, who say that a severe and persistent staffing shortage is leading to delayed care during a time of increasing mental health crises.
Sheriff: Gang fights at Windsor High football game lead to arrests, injuries:
Two adults were arrested after about 20 youths from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights at different locations during the Windsor High School football game Friday night, authorities said.
Fire Victim Trust doesn’t want to say how much its attorneys are being paid:
Administrators of a fund established to help California wildfire victims are seeking to avoid disclosing how much money is being paid to high-profile attorneys who sit on the trust’s oversight committee.
Healdsburg’s Friday night football opener brings joy and jitters:
After a string of seasons disrupted by wildfires, by smoke, by evacuations, by a pandemic, our collective Friday night calendars now have a standing date at 7 p.m.: Kickoff.
