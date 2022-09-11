ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Happy Sunday, Press Democrat readers!

We hope you’re enjoying the beautiful weather this weekend after last week’s record-breaking heat wave.

For those who haven’t had a chance to stay up on the news this weekend, here are the top stories you don’t want to miss.

Thanks for supporting local journalism and subscribing to The Press Democrat.

Cali Calmecac 5th grade teacher Shjon Gilbertson engages his class in a discussion about history and the need to learn from our past to change the future during his morning class at the Windsor school Aug. 25, 2022. Gilbertson changed careers three years ago to follow his dream to become a teacher. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Looser requirements make it easier to become a teacher. But what’s being done to retain them in Sonoma County?:

Throughout the county, state, and country, schools are having trouble finding enough teachers to fill classrooms.

Chef/restaurant owner Rob Reyes died of injuries he suffered when he struck a bollard, a metal pole preventing cars from entering the trail, while riding his bicycle on the West County Regional Trail at Green Valley Road in Graton on Aug. 23, 2022. A memorial white “ghost” bike was placed at the site Sept. 2, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa bicyclist’s death spotlights peril of trail traffic devices:

Late last month, popular Santa Rosa restaurateur and cyclist Rob Reyes died after his bicycle struck a waist-high metal pole on the West County Regional Trail near Graton. Cyclists say such poles are unsafe, and they’re urging county officials to remove or replace them.

Katie Sorensen

Former Sonoma mom influencer accused of falsely reporting kidnap attempt to stand trial:

A former Sonoma mother will stand trial to face allegations she falsely reported a Latino couple tried to abduct her children in Petaluma nearly two years ago.

Vic Trione, left, speaks, while incoming Catholic Charities CEO Jennielynn Holmes waves to an attendee with Rebecca Kendall on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at a ceremony for the opening of Caritas Center in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

‘Moment of hope’: One-stop homeless services hub opens in downtown Santa Rosa:

An ambitious $53 million building is now in its final stage of touch-up before it opens next week as a long-sought, cutting-edge refuge for families in dire need of housing.

Aurora Crespin, 2, along with her mom, Karen, receives a lunch provided by the Redwood Empire Food Bank on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Bayer Farm in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Basic income program launched in Sonoma County to help families in need:

A pilot program launched in Sonoma County in early September will provide $500 a month for 24 months to 305 low-income families with young children.