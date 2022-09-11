ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
Looser requirements make it easier to become a teacher. But what’s being done to retain them in Sonoma County?:
Throughout the county, state, and country, schools are having trouble finding enough teachers to fill classrooms.
Santa Rosa bicyclist’s death spotlights peril of trail traffic devices:
Late last month, popular Santa Rosa restaurateur and cyclist Rob Reyes died after his bicycle struck a waist-high metal pole on the West County Regional Trail near Graton. Cyclists say such poles are unsafe, and they’re urging county officials to remove or replace them.
Former Sonoma mom influencer accused of falsely reporting kidnap attempt to stand trial:
A former Sonoma mother will stand trial to face allegations she falsely reported a Latino couple tried to abduct her children in Petaluma nearly two years ago.
‘Moment of hope’: One-stop homeless services hub opens in downtown Santa Rosa:
An ambitious $53 million building is now in its final stage of touch-up before it opens next week as a long-sought, cutting-edge refuge for families in dire need of housing.
Basic income program launched in Sonoma County to help families in need:
A pilot program launched in Sonoma County in early September will provide $500 a month for 24 months to 305 low-income families with young children.
