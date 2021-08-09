ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Hello there! It’s Marie McCain, one of the Press Democrat’s local news editors. Having a busy weekend? We’ve pulled together a list of stories you’ll want to read.

Smoke from forest fires in far Northern California settles in over Cloverdale, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Sonoma County voters say quality of life has worsened: The quality of life in Sonoma County has declined dramatically over the past three years as homelessness, housing costs and crime rattle residents’ peace of mind, respondents to an exclusive Press Democrat poll say.

The survey was conducted in July by an independent public opinion research firm.

Using questions developed with The Press Democrat, the firm surveyed registered voters who either voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since then. The sample was then screened to ensure respondents were representative of the county’s demographics.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office vehicles at the corner of Hoen and Yulupa avenues where a black Honda Civic suspected of being stolen crashed into a silver Toyota Sedan. Three people were hospitalized, including both suspects. (Andrew Graham / The Press Democrat)

Three hospitalized after cross-town vehicle pursuit ends in crash in eastern Santa Rosa: Three people were hospitalized after two men suspected of stealing a car fled from sheriff’s deputies and police in a pursuit that crossed Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon.

The chase began in Roseland and ended in eastern Santa Rosa when the matte black Honda Civic smashed into the front of a silver Toyota sedan crossing the intersection of Hoen and Yulupa avenues and then came to a stop on the lawn of brick apartment building.

Jill Ravitch (PD FILE)

Sonoma County voters oppose upcoming recalls, new poll finds: A majority of Sonoma County voters say they plan to cast ballots against recalling California Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch, according to the results of a new Press Democrat poll.

In the Sept. 14 election, voters will determine whether to recall Newsom. If he is recalled, voters will choose his replacement from a long list of candidates including conservative talk show host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, business executive John Cox and former Olympic athlete and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.

Also on the Sept. 14 ballot is Ravitch, who plans to retire next year when her term ends. No one has stepped forward seeking to replace her if she is recalled.

Algal blooms grow in the shallow Russian river at Rio Dell Woods Regional Park in Healdsburg on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Signs are posted warning to keep dogs and children from touching or drinking the harmful algae. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Toxic algae bloom found in Russian River: State and county officials are urging river users to be cautious after toxic algal mats were found on the bed of the Russian River in Cloverdale and at Riverfront Regional Park north of Santa Rosa.

Algal mats form along the river bottom and sometimes detach and float to the river’s edge.

While officials highlighted the presence of toxic algae at Cloverdale and the riverside park, a state harmful algae bloom database warned of toxic algae in various sections of the southern Russian River, from Cloverdale to downstream of Guerneville. The database warns that exact locations of reported toxic algae may not be accurate.

From left, Jacob Harris, David Johnson and Steve Lochner oppose the town of Graton's plan to truck in 4,000-gallon loads of wastewater six times a day from Occidental to a receiving station next to their homes on the corner of Green Valley Rd. And Hicks Rd. Occidental's sewage is presently trucked to Windsor but Graton hopes to increase revenue in their underutilized sewage plant. Photo taken on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Graton residents file lawsuit to reject wastewater transfer project: An informal group of Graton residents has filed a lawsuit in Sonoma County Superior Court seeking to rescind approval of a contentious plan to treat about 17,000 gallons a day of wastewater from the neighboring west county hamlet of Occidental.

The five-member Graton Community Services District board’s decision in May to build a wastewater trucking depot on a sliver of bare land along Green Valley Road west of Highway 116 broke state law by failing to fully address the project’s environmental effects, the lawsuit claims.

