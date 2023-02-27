‘If it was your child, when would you give up?’ Mother searches for 5-year-old son swept away in January floods

SAN MIGUEL – Lindsy and Brian Doan drove to the edge of the Salinas River on Saturday, their trunk full of shovels and a chainsaw, to return to an unbearable task: searching for the remains of their beloved 5-year-old son.

Like they did last weekend, they planned to trudge across the river to a vast sandbar and break apart balls of tangled branches, looking for a flash of red from the trim of Kyle’s dark blue puffer jacket, or neon yellow from the swoosh on his Nike tennis shoe. When the searches first began, sheriff’s crews discovered one of Kyle’s shoes, but not the other.

It’s been seven weeks since Kyle was swept from his mother’s arms after their Chevy Traverse SUV was caught in floodwaters on the way to school. January’s epic storms killed 21 people in mudslides, tree falls, storm surges and floods across California. Since his body was never found, Kyle is still considered missing. And while his mother still holds a secret hope that a homeless person may have plucked him from the river that Jan. 9 morning and is keeping him safe, she is trying to be realistic.

She wonders if he might be buried under the sand, that the frigid waters may have preserved his body. So when she picks up a shovel, as she has nearly every weekend, she is careful when she digs.

“We tried to do it as shallow to the ground as possible, just in case we hit anything because obviously I don’t want to hurt him or damage his body,” she said. “We’re basically scraping the sand and dirt.”

She needs to find him. She’s begging for help.

In the early weeks after the brown-eyed boy disappeared, hundreds of emergency crews from the California National Guard and surrounding sheriff’s departments joined the search, using aerial drones and underwater sonar devices, helicopters, dive teams and cadaver dogs. In the days after Kyle disappeared, both President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom shared their anguish.

“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Newsom said during one news conference. “And hopefully, miracle of miracles, he’ll be OK.”

Kyle’s parents are now wondering if those were just empty words.

It didn’t help when someone from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s department suggested to Lindsy that ongoing searches may be futile, that “he may very well be in the Monterey Bay by now,” she said.

For three weeks, she said, no one but family and small groups of volunteers have been actively looking for Kyle. They are using money donated to a gofundme account to rent excavator equipment and buy lunches and gas cards for volunteers who travel long distances.

“We do get this feeling like they tabled Kyle as a cold case now,” Brian Doan said of authorities. “They’re not being forthcoming anymore. They don’t seem to want to return our calls or texts as promptly.”

Their frustration boiled over when Lindsy wrote one letter, then another last week, to Newsom and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

“It’s been excuses….’We’re waiting for the weather to get warmer. The water needs to recede more. It’s too cold for the dogs to come out.’ I get it. You’re tired,” Lindsy wrote in the Wednesday letter. “But again I ask. If it was your child, when would you give up?”

In responses to inquiries by the Bay Area News Group, the sheriff’s department on Saturday said crews will resume the search when “weather conditions and water levels permit.”

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement Friday that the “full weight of the state remains behind the local officials leading the efforts.” After Lindsy’s first request, the state waived the permitting process to use excavators along riverbanks.

Still, the Doans feel like they’re going it alone now. They’ve purchased kayaks and wading boots and, without official cadaver dogs, have deployed their own family dogs: Murphy, a rescued shepherd bulldog mix, and Willow, who is part dachshund and likes to dig. They tied the long arms of one of Kyle’s favorite toys, a purple and green stuffed monkey, around Murphy’s collar.

“We were told that if you have the family dog and tie something of Kyle’s with a strong scent, that they can actually help with sniffing,” she said.

Last weekend, Murphy seemed to linger near a log, but it turned up nothing.

For the past three weekends, Brian, Lindsy and a small group of volunteers have trudged across the ankle-deep Salinas River near the historic mission town of San Miguel to a wide sandbar covered in leafless trees and mounds of branches piled behind them. The Doans’ 18-year-old son, Tyler, and 16-year-old daughter, Melanie, have joined the effort.