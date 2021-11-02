If you haven't gotten your California stimulus payment yet, watch your mail closely

If you are eligible for a California stimulus payment and have not received it yet, it's highly likely your payment is coming through the mail.

The California Franchise Tax Board is distributing the 9 million stimulus payments via both direct deposit and paper check, and the agency said that most direct deposits were made by Oct. 31. The next wave of paper checks will begin to be mailed on Nov. 1, but it could take weeks before your check hits the mail.

To this point, about 4.5 million payments have been made. The tax board expects that all payments will have gone out by the end of the year. Whether you receive a direct deposit or paper check depends on which option you checked on your tax return.

Oct. 15 was the last day for Californians to file their tax returns to qualify for the stimulus payments. The tax board determines eligibility for the payments based off tax returns.

The tax board said it could not release the payments all at once due to a series of constraints, including "the state's ability to validate eligibility, protect against fraud and issue GSS II payments simultaneously with other mandatory disbursements," it said.

The state also has "various processing constraints, including printing and mailing," the tax voard added.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Franchise Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.