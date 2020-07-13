If you want to run for Santa Rosa City Council, here’s how you can file

Candidates looking to run for one of four seats on the Santa Rosa City Council this fall will be able to file for office starting Monday.

The four seats, which will create a council wholly formed of representatives elected from geographic districts for the first time, are council districts 1, 3, 5 and 7, representing the following areas:

District 1: South Santa Rosa (Roseland, South Park)

District 3: Easternmost Santa Rosa (Rincon Valley, Oakmont)

District 5: West-central Santa Rosa (Part of downtown and generally the area south of Steele Lane, east of Stony Point Road and north of Highway 12)

District 7: West and southwest Santa Rosa (Generally south of Guerneville Road and west of Stony Point)

Councilmen Chris Rogers and Jack Tibbetts, both elected in 2016 as at-large members are expected to run for re-election in districts 5 and 3, respectively.

Councilman Ernesto Olivares, who ran unsuccessfully for county sheriff in 2018, is not expected to seek re-election, ending a tenure of more than a decade on the City Council.

Neither is Councilman Dick Dowd, who the council chose to serve out roughly a year remaining on Julie Combs’ term after she resigned in late 2019.

The city encourages potential candidates to make an appointment with City Clerk Stephanie Williams’ office by calling (707) 543-3015 or by emailing her at swilliams@srcity.org.

The candidate filing period will close at 5 p.m. Aug. 7

