Illegal firework display stops traffic on the Bay Bridge

Traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge was brought to a halt Tuesday night after a rogue firework display, launched from the upper deck, lit up the sky.

someone just set fireworks off on the bay bridge 😂 pic.twitter.com/4VTNMrq2xF — Jay (@chicitysports) February 23, 2022

California Highway Patrol said in a statement that 10 to 15 cars stopped in the westbound lane near Treasure Island at around 7:45 p.m. The drivers got out of their vehicles and lit the fireworks before moving on after a few minutes. Fireworks are illegal in San Francisco and Oakland. CHP reported that 911 calls flooded emergency dispatch operators during the stunt.

The elaborate display was caught and shared across social media by onlookers and drivers on the bridge caught in the brief gridlock.

Bay Bridge Delay: tonight people on the bay bridge being blocked while others are shooting fireworks just right now? SMH #bayareafirefighter @KTVU pic.twitter.com/Sfi5e2C0gn — Bay Area Firefighter (@bayareafire343) February 23, 2022

Some users, and those stuck in traffic, voiced their surprise and frustration, while others celebrated the chaos. "No idea why there were fireworks from the bay bridge, just happy they happened," Twitter user Ryan Gross wrote. "Life is so damn good, keep it coming!"

No idea why there were fireworks from the bay bridge, just happy they happened.



Life is so damn good, keep it coming! pic.twitter.com/7s3ylaTDfW — Ryan Gross (@r2gross) February 23, 2022

It's not yet known who set off the fireworks, and no arrests were made.