Illegal marijuana grow operation catches fire in unoccupied home near Forestville

A house fire apparently sparked by an illegal marijuana grow operation in an unoccupied home near Forestville was quickly brought under control by firefighters Wednesday morning, according to the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

Battalion Chief Mike Weihman said fire officials think electrical equipment in the main grow room of the house started the fire. “There were other rooms for trimming and drying and storage ― it was a whole deal,” he said.

Weihman said the home on the 5700 block of Highway 116 was heavily damaged by flames. Firefighters tamped down the blaze in about an hour after it ignited around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was at the house when firefighters arrived.

