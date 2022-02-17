‘I’m broken’: A Calistoga council member attempted suicide. She wants others to learn from her struggle

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

Four weeks after she tried to take her own life, 17 days after her husband filed for divorce and one week after she was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of a domestic restraining order, Lisa Gift sat in her room in a Sonoma County hotel and tried to make sense of what was happening to her.

“I’m so exhausted and deflated,” Gift said over the course of an emotional but candid hourlong interview.

“I’m broken. Like, I’m completely broken.”

Gift isn’t the first person to find herself swept into the current of a mental health crisis, but her example stands out. She is a standing Calistoga City Council member, and she publicly recounted her ordeal — in extraordinarily candid detail — in a series of Instagram posts on Jan. 23, eight days after her suicide attempt.

She went public with her experience, she said, to help remove the stigma from psychological conditions, and to call attention to what she perceived as inadequate care in the immediate wake of the incident.

Gift joins a growing chorus of people, both ordinary and extraordinary, who have refused to be shamed into staying silent about their mental health struggles and have spoken publicly about them. Recent examples include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka, former NFL player Brandon Marshall and model Chrissy Teigen.

Mental health advocates applaud that openness. But Gift’s situation is far from resolved as she wades into legal entanglements, and as she and her family confront the trauma of Jan. 15.

According to Gift, 40, she had never experienced a breakdown like this before. She said it was partly rooted in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gift had a thriving wine marketing business, with six employees. But it declined over a period of months, and she officially moved out of her office Jan. 15. She had become increasingly isolated, she said. Tension crept into her marriage, and she started to drink more wine and other types of alcohol.

“I went from just drinking on the weekends to drinking many days of the week,” Gift said.

“It was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna open a bottle of wine for dinner.’ And then it was like, ‘Oh, well, I’m gonna have a glass of wine before my husband gets home.’ Or, ‘Oh, I’m gonna start with a glass of wine while I’m making dinner.’ It got to be more and more. And the next day, I would feel really down.”

Many people have struggled through the health scares, social disruptions and financial strain of the pandemic, said Mary-Frances Walsh, executive director of NAMI Sonoma County, a nonprofit organization that offers support and advocacy for those affected by mental health conditions.

“No doubt there has been an increased expression of depression and anxiety, particularly among young people,” she said.

“Because of the lack of social contact. I think for older adults, as well, who have been extremely isolated. But it has affected all ages. This lack of certainty, and when is it going to end?”

Gift had other issues, she said, including a series of four miscarriages and a bout of coronavirus contracted at a family wedding around Christmas. What pushed her over the edge was having to move out of her office when it became clear she couldn’t afford the rent. She found herself sobbing uncontrollably at home.

Her husband, Phil, left to return a truck to the winery where he works, just a mile away.

“This is where things get fuzzy,” Gift wrote on Instagram.

Phil Gift did not respond to emails and phone calls.

Lisa recalls putting a movie on for her 4-year-old son, locking the front door and sitting in her car in the driveway.

“I remember drinking a whole bottle of wine,” Gift wrote on the visually-based social media platform owned by Facebook. “… I don’t remember opening or drinking the 2nd bottle of wine or writing a suicide note. I don’t remember my sister calling me repeatedly because my husband had called her. What I remembered next was being in an ambulance with a pounding headache.”

By pinging her cellphone, Calistoga Police Department officers located her at the terminus of a dead-end road just north of town, according to court documents filed by Phil Gift.

Lisa was candid about details on her attempted method of suicide, which The Press Democrat is not reporting under guidance from mental health professionals.

Her rock-bottom moment became an entry into the mental health system. Gift was kept at the St. Helena Hospital emergency room in Deer Park on a 5150 hold, a provision in the California Welfare and Institutions Code that allows authorities to involuntarily hospitalize someone for a psychiatric evaluation of up to 72 hours.