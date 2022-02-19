Improvement plan for Old Redwood Highway gets green light in Windsor

A plan to improve the Old Redwood Highway in Windsor got the formal green light Wednesday from the Windsor Town Council.

The project, called the Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan, is aimed at making the town’s main artery available to all modes of transportation, as well as pedestrians and bicycles. It is also hoped the project will stimulate the town’s economy.

Recommended improvements under the project cover 3.6 miles from Starr Road to Shiloh Road. It calls for creating distinctive gateways and streetscaping, as well as consistent landscaping. The plan also recommends filling in sidewalk gaps and adding crosswalks.

All four council members approved the project, which was a formality following input from the council and public. The first draft of the plan was presented Feb. 2 to the council by a representative of GHD, a Santa Rosa-based engineering and architectural firm leading the project.

Council member Rosa Reynoza said she was in favor of going ahead with the plan, but pointed out it’s “a living document.” Questions and emails from residents, including about the problems differently-abled people have getting around the area, would be addressed, she said.

