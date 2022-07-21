In 1890s, Hops were king crop around Mendocino and Sonoma counties

Hopland, a small community on Highway 101, is located in Mendocino County just north of the Sonoma County line.

When the local post office took the name in 1891, it was a testament to the success of an experimental hop farm, the first in the area, established by L.F. Long two decades earlier. By 1890, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported that hops cultivation was so widespread and lucrative that it had become “the first of farm products” in the county. The Journal “assumed that hop-yards will always remain among the chief industries of our section.” And that held true for many years — there were hop yards all over Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

Back then hops were king.

Hops have been key to flavoring and preserving beer for more than a millennium. Though probably originating in China, their first appearance in the historical record is from eighth century Germany. Hops are related to cannabis and share some of its aromatic qualities. Grown on tall trellises, the hop ‘bines,’ produce flowers, called cones, which are harvested and dried.

The basic beer recipe has four ingredients — water, malted grain (usually barley), hops and yeast. In the brewing process, the wort (liquid containing the malt), is boiled with the hops before yeast is added to start fermentation. Hops comes in two main types: bittering and aromatic. The type used depends on the beer being made. India Pale Ales or IPAs, rely on bittering hops for their flavor.

Originally brewed in the 19th century, IPAs were designed to survive the voyage to the British colony of India. By the time they got to their destination, the beers were still drinkable. The bitterness from the hops acted as a preservative.

Harvested from August through September, hops is a quintessential summer crop.

Before automobiles, road trips and modern vacations, thousands of San Franciscans and their families spent working vacations picking hops. Grandmothers watched toddlers and made meals for the workers. Older kids filled sandbags and dammed creeks to make swimming holes. People gathered around campfires in the evenings to share stories and music. Many families credited seasonal hop-picking with helping them survive the Great Depression.

But things soon changed.

When Florian Dauenhauer, from Santa Rosa, invented a mechanical hop-picking machine, armies of pickers were no longer needed. The public taste was shifting toward milder, less hoppy brews. And fertilizer made from surplus World War II bombs created conditions for the spread of downy mildew, a fatal plant disease. By the 1950s the hop industry had shifted north and Sonoma County’s last harvest was in 1961. The name ‘Hopland’ became an anachronism.

But few things disappear forever. In 1983 the Mendocino Brewing Company opened the first brew pub in the state — serving food along with its own beer — in Hopland. Like Long’s 19th-century hop yard, that experimental business was so successful that the idea quickly spread far and wide. And with it the demand for hops. Given the millions of dollars generated by the release of a single Triple IPA, and our history of hop growing, we can justly claim the title of ‘The California Beer Country’ or even the ‘Beer Flag Republic.’