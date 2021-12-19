In a devastating pandemic, teens are 'more alone than ever.' Many struggle to find help.

Nathan Asher was scrolling through pages and pages of therapists. Starting in January, just shy of a year into the pandemic, they were looking for someone who could help with what felt like a crescendo of anxiety.

Asher, now 18 and a freshman at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., said around that time, things kept piling up. Facing mounting stress and burnout, Asher quit the French horn after six years only to pick up an entirely new instrument as they were applying to colleges for music. Their mother had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, so their family was "pretty hard-core in lockdown because we didn't want to put her at risk at all," Asher said. Under the weight of it all, Asher was struggling and wanted help.

Multiple boxes needed to be checked: The therapist needed to offer virtual sessions or be nearby their North Carolina home. The therapist would need to be gender-affirming and familiar with LGBT patients, and would need to provide what felt like a supportive space.

But every search, Asher would come up short.

"I didn't need an addiction therapist, I didn't need a faith therapist, I didn't need a relationship therapist," they said. "I was calling and sending emails and very rarely would I get a reply back."

Asher's search for care came as health professionals say mental health challenges among youth and their families have skyrocketed, exacerbated in the last couple of years in part because of the pandemic. Over the past year and a half, they say the stressors that young people experience even normally have been amplified, disproportionately impacting communities hit hardest by the pandemic. For some, this has meant scrambling for care as demand swells and as some are left behind because of lack of access. Still, as public awareness grows around mental well-being, others are creating new outlets for relief when things get to be too much.

The message has only grown louder in recent months. In late October, three prominent medical groups declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that while suicide rates dropped in 2020 overall, that wasn't the case for younger Americans, with a slight uptick in suicides among all age groups 10 to 34, and a significant 5 percent increase among 25-to-34-year-olds. On Dec. 7, the nation's top physician released a 53-page report that serves as an exclamation point on the warning that young people are in a crisis, saying the cumulative effect of the challenges they grapple with has been "devastating."

"On the ground, in our clinics and hospitals, we've been seeing really increasing numbers of children with mental health concerns," said Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "A lot of what we're seeing is more severe, and it's getting harder and harder to access care. It just really felt like it was at a tipping point where we're just seeing so many kids who are in need of support and without enough resources."

Beers, whose group was one of the three that made the declaration, detailed the ways education and normal activities for young people have been disrupted. Many have faced significant amounts of loss and grief. And these impacts on youth are disparate - the pandemic has had a profoundly disproportionate impact on communities of color.

"With the pandemic being such that it's so isolating with us quarantining and socially distancing, I think people's rates of depression, anxiety, for those who experienced trauma, maybe even PTSD, have gone up," said Ernestine Briggs-King, a psychologist and Duke University associate professor. "And yet it's been harder to access services - even though in some ways it's been easier."

Briggs-King said a ramp up in virtual therapy offerings during the pandemic in some ways increased whom providers have been able to reach, and allowed some people more options for accessing care. But she said people without equal access to telemedicine, perhaps because of a lack of Internet or smartphone access, have been left behind.

For some young people, increased demand for online therapy meant providers were booked and unavailable in times of need.

This year was not Asher's first time searching for mental health care - they had previously struggled with depression in ninth grade. Around that time, they said they realized they were transgender. Asher came out that summer at a music camp, and then switched schools entirely going into 10th grade.

Asher had previously been diagnosed with a "mild episode of a major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder," they said. So when stress during the pandemic accumulated, Asher knew how to look for a therapist. But this time, there were new obstacles, compounded by the public health crisis.