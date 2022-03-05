In a divided nation, a rare moment of unity on Ukraine

For Houston restaurant owner Jerry Jan, 41, it's the images of Ukrainian families being separated, possibly forever, that breaks his heart.

At an American Legion hall in Phoenix, Gary Horton, 68, wants to see Russia cut off completely, including its oil.

And at a market in Louisville, Paige Stoltz, 30, says she feels grateful to wake up in her own bed, although there's a heaviness about that relief because she knows so many others have lost their sense of safety.

In a divided nation, the invasion of Ukraine is proving the rare moment when Americans of differing political persuasions can find agreement. In dozens of interviews across the country, Democrats, Republicans and independents expressed dismay at the violence and backed sanctions against Russia, while stopping short of advocating military intervention.

Many said they were following the conflict daily - watching the nightly news, skimming Facebook and scrolling through videos on Twitter. There was near-universal condemnation of the war, but also unease about the potential for escalation.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin "accountable" for the invasion and said that Putin would pay a "high price" for his actions. Biden also made clear that the United States would not engage militarily except to protect members of NATO.

As Biden spoke about the United States' support for Ukraine, Republican and Democratic members of Congress rose together to applaud, an unusual tableau in today's harshly partisan landscape.

Americans still differ markedly by party in their assessment of Biden's handling of the situation. Still, recent polls show large majorities in agreement on certain aspects of the war in Ukraine.

A survey conducted last week by Yahoo News and YouGov found 74% of Americans believe that the invasion of Ukraine was unjustified. A CBS News-YouGov poll found 65% of Americans say the United States should send weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

Americans have turned out at pro-Ukraine demonstrations and donned the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. Several states - run by Democratic and Republican governors - have banned Russian liquor from their shelves in a gesture of solidarity.

"We're seeing missiles crash into Ukrainian apartment buildings, we're seeing tanks rolling in the streets, we're seeing hundreds of thousands of people stream across the border into neighboring countries," said Charles Kupchan, a professor of international affairs at Georgetown University and a former official at the National Security Council.

This is not a moment where "the majority of the American public is saying, 'I'm not interested, let's tend our own garden,' " Kupchan said.

Scott Allen, 43, a software engineer in Houston, says he has been "doom scrolling at least twice a day" on Twitter for updates on the crisis. He has a Ukrainian colleague who fled to Spain before the invasion started. Allen doesn't see the conflict ending "easily or well" but thinks Biden was wise to focus on it in the State of the Union address. "Ukraine is clearly something that Americans can come together on," Allen said.

Horton also watched the speech Tuesday. The following day, he was sitting on a bar stool at the American Legion Post 107 in Phoenix, talking with a friend. Horton dislikes Biden - "too socialist for me" - but said he agreed with the president's approach to the crisis. "I don't want any of our troops in there," he said.

Activists watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address near the U.S. Capitol on March 1. (Craig Hudson/Washington Post)

Putin's actions are galvanizing some Americans to call for more sanctions. The United States has banned Russian aircraft from American airspace, worked to cut off major Russian banks' access to the global financial system and sanctioned a circle of oligarchs close to Putin. But the Biden administration has not taken aim at Russia's energy exports, partly because it could send oil prices soaring.

Ime Etuk, 47, a filmmaker and founder of a nonprofit in Portland, Ore., noted the absence of the topic of energy sanctions in Biden's address. "It's a little bit of the elephant in the room," he said.

Etuk said he would accept a temporary jump in gas prices if it would end the Russian invasion and limit Ukrainian suffering. He said it's a conversation that U.S. leaders ought to be having. "There's an opportunity to say to people, 'If we're all united, how much do we really want to support Ukraine? Let's talk about this together. Are you willing to pay more?' "

Several supporters of Donald Trump said the former president would have done a better job handling the situation in Ukraine. Biden is "pretty much going to be the weakest president in history," said Robert Joseph Durst, a U.S. Army veteran in Douglasville, Ga. "It's sad."