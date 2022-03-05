In a run-down Roman villa, a princess from Texas awaits her next act

ROME — Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi wasted no time in pointing out the selling points of her home, the Villa Aurora, a 16th-century estate, smack in the center of Rome, loaded with masterpiece paintings, historical archives and noble family lore.

In the entryway, the princess — a 72-year-old Texan with blond hair, unwrinkled porcelain skin and pearls dripping onto her black overcoat — noted that the crimson cloth baldachin hanging over pictures of her late husband was found “only in homes that descend from popes.” In the dining room, she admired the mythical deities painted by Guercino “ushering in a new dawn,” and a bust of Julius Caesar, on whose ancient gardens she said the villa is built.

Upstairs, she leafed through a 1975 book about Republican congressional districts that she helped write; accused a rival family member of physically threatening her; and peered at a Caravaggio painting on the ceiling of a onetime alchemy lab where she sometimes does yoga and sets up romantic dinners for VIPs.

“Full-frontal nudity,” said the princess, a former Playboy centerfold, looking up at the full-frontal nudity of Caravaggio’s Roman gods. She recalled the time she spotted the ghost of Caravaggio “in a loincloth like Tarzan” haunting the grounds and wondered if the drab and peeling paint buried other masterpieces on the villa’s walls. “I kind of like the lived-in nature of a 500-year-old house,” she said.

“Princess” is only the latest title for a woman who has lived multiple lives.

She started as a Texas rancher’s daughter who became a political opposition researcher, and went on to be a congressional wife; a boa-clad pinup; a horror film starlet; an infotainment TV correspondent; a real estate agent; and, until recently, a tour guide of the villa where she lived with her third husband, Prince Nicolò Francesco Boncompagni Ludovisi, who died in 2018. She had hoped that would be her last act. Instead, she may soon be forced to make another move.

An Italian judge, sick of tit-for-tat lawsuits over her husband’s inheritance, has ordered the former hunting lodge to be publicly auctioned. January’s asking price: $531 million. Bidders: zero.

The princess's toxic inheritance battle, her American pedigree and the villa’s unique features (see: Caravaggio on the ceiling) have drawn incessant attention from global media charmed by the trappings of a Roman fairy tale, with the Texan landing a dream role as a Roman princess. But in reality, this paragon of American hustle and reinvention joined a decadent and dysfunctional aristocracy clinging to its titles and property, both eroded relics. Even her dilapidated villa stands as a monument to faded glory and Roman decline.

For now, Princess Rita can stay in her third-floor apartment with her four bichon frise dogs — George Washington, Henry James, Gioia and Milord. But she can no longer charge for tours to support herself. She spends a good deal of time keeping warm next to a little space heater next to the cold radiator (“I haven’t turned it on in a while”) and fuming about what she sees as betrayal in an epic noble family feud. She is contesting hundreds of thousands of dollars that the prince’s family is seeking in unpaid rent.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” the princess, who has seen quite a bit, said of the inheritance battle as she paused on a winding Baroque staircase. She insisted that her husband’s will gave her half of the entire estate and asserted that as a widow, she had absolute right to stay put.

“It’s sacrosanct,” she said, adding that she believed her stepsons and their mother were hoping to drag out court proceedings “until I kick the bucket or something.”

A letter written by Marie Antionette at Villa Aurora, built on ancient gardens of Julius Caesar, in Rome, Feb. 18, 2022. Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly Rita Jenrette, is locked in a battle over the estate of her late husband, a Roman prince. (Nadia Shira Cohen/The New York Times)

She argued that the restoration of the villa was her priority, and that a potential buyer — she hopes Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos might surface for the next auction in April — would have no problem with her as long as “they treat me with politeness” and don’t “flip it.” She suspected funny business in the auction process, having heard through friends that one of the “wealthiest people in America” whose “wife loves art” was blocked from participating.

But if the rare Caravaggio ceiling painting has cursed the villa with a significant overvaluation, the princess feels terribly undervalued. “I sold Donald Trump the General Motors building,” she said, recalling her commercial real estate iteration. “So why not use me?”