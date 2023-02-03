In Congo, a Pope and a nation revitalize each other

KINSHASA, Congo — Pope Francis put down his prepared remarks and instructed the stadium packed with young Catholics in Congo to make clear their opposition to the corruption that had hobbled their country with a single, rousing voice.

“All together,” Francis said. “No to corruption.”

The tens of thousands of faithful obliged in a roaring chant as the pope’s hands lifted off his knees.

Slowed by age and a bad knee, Francis, 86, had seen the global dimension of his decade-old papacy — often mired in Vatican intrigues and ideological wars — lose energy with him. As papal trips to the church’s far corners have become more commonplace, Francis’ own travels abroad, often in pursuit of interfaith dialogue or atonement for the church’s sins, have often failed to draw massive crowds.

Not so in Congo — an overwhelmingly Christian nation that is the victim of unfathomable bloodshed and exploitation at the hands of outside powers and armed neighbors hungry for its mineral wealth — where Francis has drawn enthusiastic crowds of 1 million or more.

They have provided a fresh reminder of the strength not only of his pastoral message of peace and forgiveness but also of the political dimension of his power.

In Africa, while avoiding partisan politics, Francis has not been shy in tackling the most sensitive issues. He has called out corruption. Speaking in strong, even angry, tones, he has shamed the international community for what he called Congo’s “forgotten genocide.” Most of all, he has sought to bring global attention to the suffering of lands that are too easily overlooked.

In return, the Congolese, thankful for the pope’s acknowledgment of their plight and expressions of solace and hope, have given an instant shot in the arm to a papacy seemingly in its final act.

“The pope directs the world’s spotlight on us. The world sees us,” said Tito Mwamba, 52, a priest who sat in a front row of the stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, where the pope convened a meeting of Catholic youth and educators Thursday. “There was a huge need.”

Much of that need was for mere recognition of the suffering of a nation where more than 100 armed groups perpetuate the spasms of violence that have wracked eastern Congo since the 1990s, killing hundreds of thousands and displacing millions.

But Francis, he said, got something out of his visit, too. “To see so many Catholics in a big country on an enormous African continent counts a lot. Despite his health, it gives him a boost. It gives him more force to finish the journey of his mission.”

For Jean Paul Kahamba, 32, a teacher who had come to cheer the pope Thursday, the symbiosis was even simpler.

“His visit shows that Africa exists,” he said. “It’s not the first choice for tourism maybe, but there are people here. Congo is not just minerals. It’s people. It’s not just problems. The headlines are always problems. We are more than that.”

As the crowd erupted in chants around him, Kahamba said that Francis, who he thought was burdened by problems in Rome, received a reminder that the faith was not closed up in old churches but alive in the world and lived by a mass of humanity. “He gets hope in the future,” he said. “It’s not theoretical. It’s here.”

Africa’s estimated 265 million Catholics make up about 20% of the world’s 1.3 billion followers. But that number is growing, fueling talk in Rome about a potential African to succeed Francis or at least be in the conversation to become the first Black pope. On Friday, Francis travels to South Sudan, where he has been personally involved in peace negotiations.

But it is Congo that is home to the church’s largest following on the continent — nearly half of the country of about 100 million people is Catholic — and its most vibrant and influential.

It is also a country that is ravaged by seemingly intractable conflicts, despite — or because of — its treasure trove of minerals such as cobalt and gold, coveted by greater powers from the United States to China.

“His voice makes an echo of the suffering of Congo,” said Christian Ngazain, 44, a priest at the stadium Thursday who lamented the world’s “silence” in the face of atrocities. “Because of the pope’s international position, we are sure that his message will be listened to.”

He said that Africa in return had the power to put Francis at ease.

“All the young people filling the stadium shows him the vitality here,” he said. “That we have a secure future.”

That vitality and the pope’s gratitude for it have been on constant display. At least 100,000 people, waving flags, perched on rooftops, cheering from overpasses, lined the streets to greet him after he arrived in Kinshasa on Tuesday. Children in Catholic school uniforms turned entire stretches of road blue and white.